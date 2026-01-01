Opposition Leader: Preparation and renewal in 2026

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION LEADER Pennelope Beckles said the focus of the PNM in 2026 is preparation and renewal. She said the party’s objective is to restore public confidence in government and ensure that national resources are managed in the best interest of all citizens.

In her New Year’s Day message, Beckles said the party was strengthening its policy framework, renewing its leadership structures, and preparing to govern responsibly when called upon by the people in the near future.

“In 2025, I was entrusted with the responsibility of serving as leader of the ppposition and elected political leader of the PNM, becoming the first woman to hold that office. These roles carry a solemn duty to advocate for the people of TT and to hold the government to account.”

The PNM was defeated in the April 28 general election, six weeks after former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley demitted office and Stuart Young was installed as PM. The UNC won 26 seats, PNM 13 and TPP 2.

Beckles said the past year presented deep national challenges, with rising costs of living, economic uncertainty, small businesses struggling to survive, persistent crime and insecurity affecting citizens.

“These realities demand responsible leadership, clear vision, and a renewed commitment to the national interest. I remain committed to standing with you, the people of TT, defending the interests, dignity, and the right of the people to a government that serves rather than exploits. The challenges we face are serious, but they are not insurmountable with disciplined leadership and national unity.”

Beckles said the dawn of a new year is one of the rare moments when the world pauses together.

“Notwithstanding cultures, borders, and beliefs, we all mark the turning of a page in one way or another. It is a solemn reminder that, despite our differences, we share a common hope that tomorrow can be better than yesterday.

“As TT enters 2026, I extend New Year greetings to all citizens at home and abroad, and to our Caribbean and global family. As we move forward into 2026, let us do so with purpose, resolve, and a shared commitment to building a safer, fairer and more prosperous TT.”