Marabella man murdered on Old Year’s night

Crime scene. - File photo

A 53-YEAR-OLD MAN may be 2025’s last murder victim as gunmen ambushed him while liming with relatives in Marabella on Old Year’s night.

The dead man has been identified as Dexter Griffith a labourer of Isaac Avenue, Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

Police said Griffith was liming with his common law wife, daughter and another man on the corner of Charles Street and George Street in Marabella, when, at around 9 pm, an unknown car pulled up and a gunman got out of the vehicle.

The relatives became fearful and ran through a track, during which they heard gunshots.

A report was made to the Marabella Police Station and when police arrived they found Griffith dead on the ground.

A District Medical Officer was contacted and later pronounced him dead. Crime scene investigators recovered seven spent 9mm shells and one live 9mm round.

No motive for the murder has been established.