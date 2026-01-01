Leadership imperative: Engineering service excellence for 2026

President of the TT Coalition of Services Industry Dianne Joseph, right, with Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to TT, Raquel Josephina Jacobo Jaar, during a courtesy visit at the embassy in September. - Photo courtesy TTCSI

DIANNE JOSEPH

President, TTCSI

TODAY, as we cross the threshold into 2026, the Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI) stands at a defining moment in its history.

The dawn of a new year is traditionally a time for reflection, but for the services sector – the heartbeat of our national economy – it must be a time for rigorous recalibration.

To navigate the complexities of a globalised economy and a shifting domestic landscape, we must return to the bedrock of organisational success: quality leadership, uncompromising integrity, and a sophisticated understanding of corporate governance.

The modern services sector is no longer just about transactions; it is about trust.

This trust is anchored in the quality of leadership at the helm of our associations and firms. In 2026, "leadership" cannot be a mere title or a seat at a table; it must be a visible commitment to excellence.

True leadership in our sector requires the courage to innovate while maintaining the discipline to adhere to the laws and regulations that govern us.

As we have seen with the recent legislative shifts, such as the Finance Bill 2025, the era of informal operations is over. Compliance is not a burden to be avoided; it is a standard of professional maturity that provides the stability necessary for long-term growth.

For any organisation to thrive, there must be an unwavering commitment to the Rule of Law.

At the TTCSI, we advocate for a culture where adherence to regulatory frameworks is seen as a competitive advantage. When a sector is well-regulated and compliant, it attracts investment, builds consumer confidence, and protects the "brand" of TT on the international stage.

Leaders must set the tone at the top, ensuring that transparency and accountability are not just buzzwords but lived values that permeate every level of the organisation.

However, leadership does not exist in a vacuum. The most visionary leader is ineffective without the engine of teamwork. As we look toward the ambitious goals of 2026, we must recognize that the challenges ahead – from digital transformation to the export of services – are too large for any one individual to tackle.

Teamwork within the services sector means more than just working together; it means leveraging diverse skill sets and fostering an environment where collective intelligence outweighs individual ego. It is about creating a "Synergy of Services" where the architect, the financier, the creative professional, and the technician align their efforts toward a singular national vision.

A critical component of this leadership evolution is the continuous professional development of our Directors. The world of 2026 moves at a pace that renders static knowledge obsolete.

It is a dangerous fallacy for a director to believe that their installation on a Board marks the end of their learning journey. On the contrary, it is the beginning of a higher responsibility to be informed.

In today’s corporate climate, directors must subject themselves to continuous training and development. Whether it is understanding new ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards, mastering financial oversight, or navigating the ethics of Artificial Intelligence, a Director who stops learning becomes a liability to their organisation.

At the TTCSI, we are championing a new era of boardroom excellence.

We believe that every director must be a student of governance. This includes a deep, functional understanding of the separation of powers. One of the most significant hindrances to organizational progress is the blurring of lines between the board, management and staff. In 2026, we must insist on a clear and respected demarcation of roles.

The board’s role is strategic and fiduciary; it provides the vision, sets the policy, and monitors performance. Management’s role is tactical and operational; they must execute the Board’s vision through the mobilisation of resources.

The staff’s role is technical and administrative; they are the hands that deliver the service to the end user. When these lines are crossed or when management fails to respect policy – the organisation descends into chaos.

Clarity in roles is the only way to ensure accountability and efficiency. We must separate personal friendships from professional responsibilities; the boardroom is a place of business, and our primary loyalty must always be to the institution and its members.

As we move forward, the TTCSI plans to be at the forefront of this educational thrust.

We plan to partner with key institutions to provide our members with the tools they need to professionalise their governance structures.

We are moving toward a future where "Service Excellence" is not an accident but the result of a deliberate, well-governed process. We are encouraging all our member organisations to audit their internal processes and ensure that their leadership teams are not just "occupying space" but are actively adding value.

Our country possesses a wealth of untouched talent and untapped potential. However, talent alone will not pay the bills or build a sustainable economy. Talent must be managed by quality leadership, protected by regulations, and propelled by cohesive teamwork.

My vision for 2026 is for the services sector to be the benchmark for corporate governance. We want our members to be sought after not just for their technical skills, but for their reputation as well-governed, ethical, and reliable partners.

In conclusion, the road ahead is promising but demanding. It requires a new breed of leader –one who is humble enough to learn, disciplined enough to comply, and professional enough to respect the boundaries of their office.

As your president, I am committed to leading by example. The TTCSI will continue to be a champion for honesty, integrity, and transparency.

Let us make 2026 the year we move from "business as usual" to "business at its best." Let us honour the trust placed in us by our members and stakeholders by serving with distinction, clarity, and an unyielding commitment to excellence.

I wish all our members, stakeholders, and the citizens of TT a productive, prosperous, and professionally fulfilling 2026. Together, we will transform the services sector into the powerhouse our nation deserves.