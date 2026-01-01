La Casita welcomes migrant registration

Venezuelans line up in front the Immigration building, Port of Spain, to deliver their updated documents during a registration process. - File photo

ONE prominent NGO working to help Venezuelan migrants has warmly welcomed news that all migrants in TT will be allowed to register for regularisation.

Newsday spoke to Andreina Briceño Ventura-Brown, head of the La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre, on December 30.

The Ministry of Homeland Security on December 29 promised to issue registrant cards for January 1-September 30, 2026 under the Immigration (Exemption from Work Permit) (Immigrants) Order 2025.

Ventura-Brown told Newsday, "This is important information regarding a new opportunity by the government of TT.

"We are really happy to know they are going to restart the migration registration programme."

She said the registration applied to not only those individuals already regularised but to all. "They would be able to live and work legally in TT."

Ventura-Brown said her NGO tries to guide the local Venezuelan community.

"All that has to do with migration may cause a little uncertainty and a little uneasiness in the community."

She said hitherto there had been many unanswered questions, but this new announcement was seen by migrants as bringing clarity.

"Everybody feels this is a good step. They will also probably be able to recognise the children who are here and open doors for them to go to school.

"Those things are very in the people's minds right now – trying to digest and feel a little more comfortable knowing the government thought about it and is willing to open."

Ventura-Brown welcomed the fact the announcement helped not only Venezuelans but what she said were people of 14 different nationalities now in TT.

"It is nice to know they are also taken into consideration, and all those resources are there for other nationalities like Cubans, Dominican Republic and Jamaicans."

She lauded the measure as helping with people's safety and the security of the country.

"Who you have in your country, I think it was a very wise decision made at this point."

The statement had said the registration would help with data collection and migrant control, even as the government promised to protect the population by recommending deportation for law-breakers or those deemed high-risk.

Ventura-Brown further welcomed the news by saying migrants will be able to be in TT with dignity, rather than having to constantly be in "survival mode."

She was not bothered by Newsday's observation that the announcement had simply been published online, without the gravitas of having been presented at a "live" press conference by a government minister. She said Venezuelans, as both individuals and online groups, regularly followed the social media pages of the Ministry of Homeland Security. "For them, a 'face' was not necessary.

"For the community right now, just to see it in the official pages of the Ministry of Homeland Security is representing a change."

However, she recounted a little unease in the migrant community.

"One person says something, the Prime Minister says something else, and you say something this week but next week something else comes up."

She suggested that was happening in several policy areas in addition to the migrants. Referring to the government's newness, she said, "I think it is a process of settling."

Ventura-Brown said for migrants the fact of the online announcement did not diminish the significance of the news.

Newsday asked if she knew why the government had decided to regularise migrants, to help to judge how sincere and sustainable the idea was.

She said, "They are trying to settle the numbers and know what is the reality in the place." She said the decision could have been made amid speculation and uncertainty.

"I believe they are probably understanding the importance of maintaining the country as stable in terms of dealing with the realities."

Ventura-Brown also thought the move would bring more support from migrants.

"If someone actually realises immigration can more be viewed as an opportunity and not as a problem, this decision (regularisation) can be very legitimate."

She also referenced the announcement's mention of better national security, both for TT and in the region.

"I believe they need to know who they have in the country."

Ventura-Brown said the move also recognised migration as an opportunity for an economic boost to TT.

"Instead of having someone burning your resources, you can have a whole contingency plan to actually support your (TT) economy and help. A lot of the companies employ Venezuelans and the productivity is...you can see it."

She did know know who had made the decision.

"But we really believe this is a very wonderful way to try to get an order (to work)."

She said NGOs, consulates and organisations could play a role in the regularisation.

"I think things will be fine."