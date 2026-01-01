Empowering the next generation: 60 cricketers shine at Nicky P Batting Academy

Young participants of the 2025 bmobile Nicky P Batting Academy proudly display their medals and Nicholas Pooran jerseys. - Photo courtesy bmobile

Global T20 star and former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran took time out of his busy schedule to inspire the next generation of cricketers when the third edition of the bmobile Nicky P Batting Academy was held at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy, Point Lisas in late October.

Launched in 2023 with a participating group of 50, the Nicky P Batting Academy is steadily growing, as this year's two-day developmental camp attracted as many as 60 promising young players from areas such as Cedros, Laventille, Manzanilla and Tobago. Catering for players from 13-17, this year's edition marked a milestone in the young project as eight female participants were included in the camp, reflecting the academy's growing interest and opportunity for girls to partake in competitive cricket. Newcomer and Windies Under-19 women's player Brianna Harricharan was one of those who made her presence felt as she emerged as one of the most promising players over the two days.

The 17-year-old Harricharan was grateful for the experience and said the classroom sessions helped her to better understand the game and the mindset needed to compete at the highest level.

"Interacting with a legend like Nicky P was truly motivating. I was able to sharpen my defence, work on my drives and build confidence in my power hitting,” she said.

Led by Pooran and the coaching duo of Kumar and Vasu Rampat, a December 30 bmobile release said the camp "delivered elite batting instruction while reinforcing bmobile's ongoing commitment to structured youth development through sport."

Similar to its first two editions, 10-15 of the academy's outstanding performers will be selected for the exclusive six-month bmobile/Nicky P scholarship programme which is set to commence this month. The release said the scholarship provides approximately 256 hours of high-performance training, five days a week and is set to combine fitness, technical development and mental conditioning.

A man with over 160 matches for the Windies under his belt, to go along with over 430 matches in the T20 format, the 30-year-old Pooran spoke to the academy's great desire to empower young players with opportunity and exposure.

"It's all about empowering the next generation of cricketers. I'm really happy that bmobile is on board for the programme," he said, via the release. "They have embraced this journey of mine and supported it, and I'm happy that I've partnered with them."

Pooran wasn't the only superstar at the 2025 camp, as T20 legends Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard were in the mix, while there was also an appearance from Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister and Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath.

Bravo commended both Pooran and bmobile for their sustained efforts, noting that programmes such as the Nicky P Batting Academy play a critical role in identifying and shaping the next generation of cricketing talent.

Renowned for their power-hitting, the trio of Bravo, Pollard and Pooran would have been pleased to see the efforts of the youngsters in the power hitting challenge which saw Declan Manswell emerging as the winner. Angel Bishop and Levi Burke were named Best Teammate (female and male respectively) while Savad Koon Koon was recognised as Most Enthusiastic and Jannah Mohammed was named the Most Disciplined.

Anjanie Ramesar-Soom, corporate environmental and social responsibility specialist at bmobile said what distinguishes the academy is Pooran's consistency.

"By creating structured access to elite coaching and mentorship, Pooran is equipping young cricketers with the tools required to progress beyond talent alone. Bmobile is proud to support an initiative that is building a pipeline for long-term national and regional success," she said.

Before the close of the camp, selected players received authentic Pooran jerseys from international franchises he has represented, along with gifts from sponsors bmobile, Powerade and the Unit Trust Corporation.