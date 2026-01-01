Couva Carnival gets going with pageant screening

Ramchand Rajbal Maraj, chairman of the Couva Carnival Committee, crowns Naysa Semper as Miss Central Trinidad 2025. - File Photo

ACTIVITIES for Couva Carnival 2026 kick off January 3 with the screening of prospective contestants for the Miss Central Trinidad Pageant at Lisas Gardens Community Centre, Couva, starting at 10 am.

The pageant is the marquee showcase for the six-day celebrations organised by the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC). The pageant assumes added significance this year as it will be held on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

CCC chairman Ramchand Rajbal Maraj announced that special surprise attractions, in keeping with the celebration of Valentine’s Day, will be on offer for both pageant contestants and members of the public.

“Make sure to show up on time on Carnival Saturday night at the Couva Carnival Centre to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience. You may be lucky to walk away with a special surprise,” Rajbal Maraj teased the public.

The CCC chairman added that the committee is expecting a “full house” of prospective contestants to offer themselves for screening since the Miss Central Trinidad Queen Pageant provides a ready platform for the young women to aspire to further progress in the beauty industry.

The pageant itself is also supported by two preparatory events leading up to the grand finals. Firstly, selection of sponsors and “sashing” of the successful contestants take place on February 6, at Touch & Taste Restaurant, California. This is followed by the "eagerly-anticipated grand motorcade" through the major communities of central Trinidad on February 7.

Rajbal Maraj expects 2026 Carnival celebrations in Couva to be “bigger and better” than last year’s. “We are really hoping that the companies in the public and private sectors we’ve approached for sponsorship will come to our assistance since several thousands turn up for our events, mainly because of the high quality of the festivities.

"As a committee, we have also streamlined our preparations in order to deliver shows of the highest quality by forming sub-committees tasked with specific responsibilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, auditions for Couva Calypso Monarch competitions, both seniors and juniors, come off on January 11 at the Balmain Community Centre, starting at 9 am.