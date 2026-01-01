Claxton Bay takes $6.4m Lotto jackpot

NLCB Lotto booth. - File photo

ONE lucky winner started 2026 a multimillionaire.

The LottoPlus winner purchased the winning ticket from a National Lotteries Control Board lottery centre (NLCB), at St Margaret’s Junction, Claxton Bay on December 31.

The Old Year’s night prize was $6,444,024.06.

In a news release on January 1, the NLCB said, “TT’s newest LottoPlus millionaire hit the jackpot with the winning numbers, 16, 20, 29, 31, 34 and the Powerball number 7.”

