A dump under Kamla's government

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s description of TT as a “lawless dump” is, sadly, a reflection of our surroundings under her leadership.

As I drive through San Fernando I am confronted by overgrown grass and piles of garbage.

Along the road from the San Fernando General Hospital to Gulf City Mall, the neglect is glaring. The area once designated by the former government for the waterfront project, now discontinued by this UNC administration, lies in shambles.

I have witnessed this scene repeated in many other parts of the country.

It upsets my spirit deeply. I cannot help but wonder whether government ministers tolerate such conditions around their own communities. I take pride in keeping my roadway clean, yet the very arteries of our city and rural areas are allowed to decay.

As we welcomed visitors to our shores for the Christmas season, I could not help but wonder what impression our dirty, neglected country left on them. With Carnival fast approaching and thousands more visitors expected, this is not the image we should be presenting to the world.

A government that speaks of lawlessness must first look inward. Cleanliness, pride, and basic maintenance are not luxuries, they are responsibilities. TT deserves better.

S RAMKISSOON

San Fernando