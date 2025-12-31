Some residents not affected by parties: Xperience moves to Skinner Park

Skinner Park is the new home of Xperience Fete which is scehduled to be held on January 17. - Photo by Innis Francis

Partygoers are buzzing over the sentiments of the unforeseen removal of parties at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BCLA) as TT gears up for another season of freedom of expression and revelry for Carnival 2026.

On November 12, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar announced an immediate ban on fetes at the academy, citing noise pollution complaints made by nearby residents.

She later also announced restrictions at Hasely Crawford Stadium and Jean Pierre Complex.

Party promoters were, then, left to decide their fate.

One party promoter left wondering what to do was Xperience Fete organiser and entrepreneur Sheldon Stephen.

The event was usually held at the academy but has now been relocated to Skinner Park.

Stephen of Lollabee Group of Companies says he is now concerned for residents who live nearer to Skinner Park, San Fernando.

Stephen is known to create proscenium stages in open space. That type of stage usually features a large, rectangular stage framed by an arch (the proscenium arch) which separates the performance area from the audience.

Stephen’s stage designs are also known for pyrotechnics, 3D monuments and LED designs.

Last year’s event drew a large crowd and he anticipates that, come 2026, it will be no different.

He hopes all will go well at the new location and has followed all protocols to ensure all goes well.

“Experience attracts 12 to 15 thousand people. In terms of the residents of San Fernando, I am not too sure. We applied to the EMA (Environmental Management Authority), and we followed the noise restrictions policy, but definitely, there are residents closer to Skinner Park than to Lara Academy.

“This will be the new home for Xperience this year. Next year, we will look at a different venue. I don’t think we would consider moving the event to Port of Spain, Xperience is a south base event, we won’t try to move to Port of Spain unless we have to. This year we will still be in the south, so that is good for us,” he said. It will be held on January 17 from 3 am.

Newsday spoke to some residents nearby the academy in the Tarodale community, many of them had no issues with the music or getting in and out of their homes when parties were hosted there.

A 65-year-old woman from Bougainvillaea Avenue, Tarodale said: “It is an overdone (cancellations). That seems to be a hate game the government is playing. I like to hear the music and know that people are there enjoying themselves. When I get tired, I go to sleep as normal, so I cannot understand how the people in St Joseph Village and Marabella Train Line say the noise is affecting them.”

Another woman, Lystra Martin, 73, of Monstserrat Drive, said: “The noise does not affect me at all. Sometimes I would not know it have something there, is only when I going to church is then I’ll know it had something there. When I see people and the cars.”

It was different for Tekel Sylvan, 30, of Hope Street, Tarodale. He said his revenue decreased due to the government’s restrictions at the venue.

He said, “From home is like five minutes away. And it was better because I walk the stilts. So, when big events call, I would not have to factor in transportation costs.

“So far, some of the big events like Xperience haven’t called me. Plenty of the events used to be at the Brian Lara, and I used to be a part of it. It would have traffic at certain times, according to how they set up the venue and how the traffic had to be directed; it could cause a little chaos. “Some does keep events to the front and some to the back, so the direction of the traffic does change up a little. Actually, I haven’t had any bookings yet, and that (ban on events) would have slowed down the procedures; by now they would have contacted me.”