Social safety the key to unlocking future investments

Dr Hriday Sarma -

AS TT looks toward 2026, the country stands at a pivotal moment in its economic journey. Endowed with natural resources, a strategic location, and a vibrant cultural identity, the nation is well positioned to become a gateway to the Caribbean. Yet one persistent challenge threatens this potential: the steady rise of petty crime.

While serious offences often dominate headlines, it is the daily reality of car break-ins, burglaries, bag-snatching, and fraud that quietly erodes investor confidence and constrains national ambition. These everyday threats shape how the country is perceived – not just by citizens, but by the global business community.

For decades, TT has been regarded as one of the Caribbean’s most promising economies. Its industrial base, energy sector, and access to global trade routes offer clear advantages. Still, in conversations from Port of Spain boardrooms to international investor forums, a familiar concern surfaces. Business leaders and visiting executives now ask not only about regulations and incentives, but about safety – whether employees can move freely, customers feel secure, and operations can function without disruption.

Every country faces security challenges, and TT is no exception. But recent trends point to a problem that can no longer be ignored. Over the past two years, reported incidents of petty crime – robberies, vandalism, and commercial break-ins – have risen sharply in urban districts such as downtown Port of Spain and neighbourhoods including Laventille, Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, and Cocorite.

Property crime levels remain high, and residents frequently rank theft and home break-ins among their top safety concerns. Local entrepreneurs speak openly about repeated losses, while foreign investors increasingly cite security as a key factor in their decisions.

This matters because for investors security is inseparable from predictability and cost. Few companies are willing to invest in technology parks, logistics hubs, or hospitality projects if staff feel unsafe commuting, customers hesitate to visit, or insurance premiums continue to climb.

Countries that improve public safety consistently attract stronger foreign direct investment, accelerate technology adoption, and generate more robust job creation. Several Caribbean neighbours are advancing more quickly in economic diversification after making security a national priority.

The evidence is not merely anecdotal. Global assessments consistently link investment flows to perceptions of safety and order. The Legatum Prosperity Index 2024 ranked TT 56th overall, reflecting strong performance in personal freedom and living conditions, but weaker outcomes in safety and security (84th), investment environment (79th), and enterprise conditions (98th) – highlighting how security concerns continue to constrain business confidence.

The impact is felt just as strongly at home. Many small and medium-sized businesses hesitate to extend hours, open new locations, or reinvest profits when theft and vandalism seem unavoidable. This caution suppresses innovation, limits employment opportunities, and weakens consumer confidence. When entrepreneurs do not feel protected, the entire economy pays the price.

The path forward, while demanding, is clear. Strategic investment in modern policing – such as data-driven deployment, improved surveillance, and community-based initiatives – can deliver results. Several Caribbean countries that have adopted these approaches have seen crime decline alongside growth in tourism and private investment. Equally important are justice system reforms that ensure petty crimes are addressed swiftly and consistently, restoring faith in the rule of law.

Ultimately, public safety is not just a law enforcement issue; it is an economic imperative. Strong partnerships between government, businesses, and communities can rebuild trust and reduce risk, while youth education and employment programmes can address the roots of crime and invest in the country’s future.

If TT is to realise its potential as a Caribbean gateway, safety must become a cornerstone of its development strategy. By confronting petty crime with urgency and unity, the nation can strengthen its reputation, unlock new investment, and create the conditions for lasting prosperity – making the islands not only competitive, but globally respected.

Dr Hriday Sarma is an advocate specialising in cross-border trade matters and a senior fellow at South Asia Democratic Forum, Brussels