Rhino Waste Solutions and EVA Foundation spread clean holiday cheer

From left to right: Creative Marketing Specialist at Rotoplastics Trinidad Limited (Rhino Waste Solutions Divisions) Candace Coker ; Industrial Sales Representative at Rotoplastics Trinidad Limited Bernadette La Coa; Founder and director of the EVA Foundation Evangeline Pardasie and Siparia West/Fyzabad councillor Jason Ali. -

Rhino Waste Solutions, a Rotoplastics division, launched a holiday community initiative focused on supporting cleanliness, dignity and environmental responsibility in south Trinidad and on December 11 and 17 donated more than 5,000 garbage bags to Siparia/Fyzabad communities.

A press release said this reached over 15 schools, churches and community groups.

It added that the initiative was scheduled to continue in the new year, with an additional 7,000 rolls of garbage bags to be distributed to 26 schools, orphanages, homes for the aged, and community groups in south Trinidad, timed to support communities at the start of the new school term.

Further donations were also planned for the north and central regions.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with registered NGO EVA Foundation with the support of Siparia West/Fyzabad councillor Jason Ali, the release said.

It added, “Through this donation, recipient organisations received practical sanitation support to help maintain safe, dignified, and welcoming spaces for students, congregations, and community members during the holiday season and beyond.”

Ali said the donation would significantly support the Siparia Borough Corporation’s garbage collection efforts.

He said increased waste was often placed along roadways by community members during the Christmas season.

“Through this collaboration, however, residents have been provided with a practical means to manage their waste more effectively, helping to keep communities clean and making garbage collection more efficient,” the release said.

Teachers also said the donations would significantly benefit recipient schools as they often used multiple garbage bags, each day, to maintain clean and safe spaces for students. The donation provided schools with an ample supply of essential materials to support daily cleanliness and a healthier learning environment for children, the release said.

It added that this Christmas drive followed Rhino Waste Solutions’ collaboration with the Arima Borough Corporation in July, during which the division donated four 65-gallon wheelie bins in support of the corporation’s recreational grounds revitalisation project.

Some of the recipient organisations were:

Erin Road Presbyterian School

Life Start Kindergarten

Palo Seco Government Primary School

Precision Preparatory Academy

Santa Flora Anglican Primary School

Santa Flora Government Primary School

Fyzabad/Siparia Centre

Revelation Life Centre

Mt Bethel II Independent Baptist Church

Revival Mission Santa Flora

Team XD Community

Potter and Clay Ministries

Fyzo's Future Stars

Siparia Borough Corporation