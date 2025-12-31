Pressure rises at Piparo mud volcano

Mud spews out of a vent at the Piparo Mud Volcano on December 24, beside the vent is one of UWI's seismic instruments, which was ripped from the ground. - Innis Francis

EXPLODING gases and mud have subsided at the Piparo mud volcano, but a UWI research team has maintained its warning that the community is at high risk for an eruption and ground movement, as data shows pressure continues to build underground.

In a second report issued to the community on December 30, the research team, spearheaded by professor of geomechanics and geophysics Oshaine Blake and PhD Geoscience candidate Kerneese Ramjarrie, reiterated that the mud was moving to the northwest of the main vent, with sensors there (monitoring well #6) showing a build-up of pressure following the December 24 heightened activity. During last week's event, pressure in this area rose from 55 pounds per square inch (PSI) to 62.5 and has been fluctuating around 60.5 since, "showing that the underground system remains active and significantly pressurised."

"This occurs as there are fewer fractures near Monitoring Well #6, which limits pressure release, allowing pressure to build more in this confined area. As of 4 pm on December 29, 2025, pressure is continuing to rise and remains a cause for concern," the report noted.

The sensor near the main vent (Monitoring Well #3) also captured data during last week's event, showing a pressure increase from about 21 PSI to 22 PSI. After the event, the pressure dropped to about 19 PSI and has since been fluctuating within a one PSI range of this.

"This up-and-down pattern shows that the underground system is still active and 'breathing,' releasing pressure through cracks around the main crater, and then rebuilding it, which means that the system has not fully settled and remains a cause for concern."

Around 8.30 am on December 24, the main vent began spewing gas and mud chunks, resulting in significant earth movement to the west of it. At least two homes were partially destroyed (though still occupied), the electricity and water supply were disrupted, and three roads partially collapsed, with one being closed off to the public after suffering a major landslip.

In light of the most recent findings, the UWI research team maintained its advice to the community: to stay alert, not approach the main crater or highly fractured areas, to report any new cracks, gas emissions or ground movement and to follow guidance from all local authorities and emergency services.

Local government authorities and other agencies have been providing relief to the community since Christmas Eve, reconnecting electricity, providing truck-borne water until the mains could be repaired, and conducting rehabilitation works on the compromised roads.

One resident, Kim Seebaran, 65, who lives in the path of the underground mud and pressure movement, told Newsday on December 29, she was moving out of the house she lived in for the last 32 years to go rent in Chaguanas as she was uncertain about the volcano's future activity.

Fedell Solomon, whose adjoining laundry room at his corner of Panchoo Trace and Piparo Road home partially collapsed during last week's event, sent his daughters, aged nine, five and three, to stay with his mother-in-law, fearing for their safety should they need to evacuate.

Newsday understands a stakeholder meeting has been planned for later this week to assess and re-evaluate emergency response in the community in light of the recent UWI report.

Given the findings, the UWI researchers have also called for urgent funding so it can improve its ability to monitor, predict, and mitigate eruption risks, "paving the way for a robust early warning system."

"The data will then be fed into risk assessment and delineation of hazard zonation maps for at-risk communities around TT."