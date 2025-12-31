No risk, no story: Keshorn credits coach for golden 2025

TT javelin star Keshorn Walcott with his German coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz at the World Javelin Conference in Kuortane, Finland in November. - Photo courtesy Keshorn Walcott

JAVELIN star Keshorn Walcott had no idea how his 2025 season would shape up when he teamed up with German biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz early in the year. However, a change in mindset, approach and a new regimen under the German coach propelled the Toco-born athlete to the top of the javelin world again as his 88.16-metre throw on September 18 earned him an elusive World Athletics Championships javelin gold medal in Tokyo, Japan.

Predictably, at the TT Olympic Committee’s (TTOC) 31st annual awards ceremony at Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain on December 29, Walcott copped the Sportsman of the Year award – his third time getting the accolade after the 2012 and 2016 editions when he shone brightly at the Olympic Games. This year was a special one for Walcott, as he peaked at the perfect time after a solid European season, with his big throw in Tokyo being the icing on the cake.

When asked what made the difference after his 13-year hunt for a World Championships medal, Walcott paid special credit to Dr Bartonietz.

“In 2024, I made a switch with my coaching. I’m now training with Dr Klaus Bartonietz from Germany. I took a risk. As they say, no risk, no story,” Walcott told reporters shortly after receiving his award.

“In early 2025, I wasn’t sure how the season would go, but things really came together. I will have to put everything on trusting my coach. We’re working well together, so hopefully the 2026 season could be much better.”

Having won gold at the London Olympics as a teenager in 2012 before adding bronze at the Rio Olympics four years later, it’s safe to say Walcott knows a thing or two about excelling on the occasion. However, he admitted the need to get into the right headspace before his World Championships feat.

“It was just about telling myself it’s possible. I went to every World Championship believing it wasn’t for me. Most of the time, every World Championship year, I would be having some sort of injury or some sort of problems,” he said.

“But this time, it was about really believing that it was possible. I just needed to make some small changes. I spoke to my agent, and we decided it was possible. We just needed to find something that worked. I believe I found that.”

Though he said the LA 2028 Olympics are still too far for him to think about, the 32-year-old is looking forward to a 2026 season which will see opportunities for him to flex his muscles at the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games, the Commonwealth Games, the Diamond League circuit and the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship event which is to be held in Budapest, Hungary from September 11-13, 2026. Walcott’s mission is to add at least two metres to the mark which won him Tokyo gold and possibly threaten his personal best mark which currently stands at a national record of 90.16m.

“The main focus is to win those competitions. I’m really trying to throw over 90 metres again, so that’s going to be the goal for 2026.”

Walcott’s 90.16m monster throw came a decade ago at a Diamond League meet in Lausanne, Switzerland. And with his latest feat on the world stage putting his mind at ease, many won’t bet against Walcott training his mind and body to get past the 90-metre mark again.

“Even starting back training and knowing I’ve added this accomplishment after so long. Not just that, but starting training last year, compared to this year, it’s a lot easier,” he said, when asked how life has been since adding to his global medal haul. “I’m a lot more confident, and it’s a lot more comfortable. I believe 2026 will be a good year.”

Walcott said no reward or medal could compare to the feeling he had after getting Olympic gold 13 years ago, but he’s humbled and honoured with the latest Sportsman of the Year prize.

“It’s always great to be recognised for your hard work. I’m really thankful to the TTOC for recognising myself for having a good 2025 season. I just want to say thank you, despite it not being something that’s normally – the World Championships is not under the TTOC. But they still acknowledged the hard work, so I just want to say thank you.”