NGO fears Old Year's fireworks explosion

FireOne CEO Andre Abraham, left, speaks to customers picking out fireworks for Old Year's night at their Boxing Day sale in Macoya. - Faith Ayoung

THE anti-noise NGO, Citizens Against Noise Pollution of TT (CANPTT), was very concerned at not just fireworks but at many incidents taking place over the Christmas season of people seeking to "spread cheer" by driving noisy music trucks through neighbourhoods with "Santa" and deejays frantically screaming into the microphones.

CANPTT vice president Lindy-Ann Bachoo related her experiences to Newsday on December 29.

"'Come out and meet Santa', but they are screaming into the microphone, stopping sometimes for a period of time in communities, and they have industrial speakers blasting.

"There was no cut-off time and that is again speaking to the need for regularisation of these types of event. There is no control over their decibel level. There is no control over the time they should be in communities. That was a concern raised in the holiday period.

"There, again, was just the unrelenting loud music by bars and private citizens."

She recalled an incident on social media where an elderly woman who said she just couldn't take it any more and she was going to call the police.

"The police response is, 'Okay, we will look into it,' but really and truly there is not much looking into it at this point in time.

"Whether this is a resource shortage, they have not got around to it in their patrols. It still leaves communities complaining and nothing much is being done.

"My windows, the walls, were shaking and I am very far from the main road."

She speculated as to whether people on the truck may have suffered hearing loss and so be unaware of how loud their music was.

Bachoo recalled online reports of two rival groups of youths at Four Roads, Diego Martin, having a fireworks battle in the busy street, at risk to passing drivers. "It was an absolute hazard to motorists. Up to now we can't see any enforcement or any type of conviction, or see what is the status of what happened."

She said, "That is the fear we have going forward into Old Year's Night."Bachoo gave kudos to the government to "taking steps in the right direction" against noise pollution and having the political will to enact legislation governing its usage.

She queried the period allowed to freely discharge fireworks on public holidays. "However, we are also looking with trepidation at that one-hour time frame, because it is a paltry sum to pay for a fine ($450). We are worried as well that enforcement might be erratic or it just may be overwhelming for the police service on that day (Old Year's night). That's our concern at this point."

She said she was unaware of any enhanced police strategy for Old Year's night.

"The only thing we saw recently they stated to be aware that the fireworks rules and regulations are in place and the police service stands by, you know the normal. And they will do what they have to.

"But whether they have an actual plan in place, as to how they are tackling it grid-by-grid is really a question that needs to be asked."

Newsday asked if the authorities had lost control of the process by simply charging everyone $100 for a permit or letting them discharge fireworks for free once it was claimed to be for the one-hour period. Bachoo replied, "The fine is actually quite paltry. But as they are now implementing the law, they try to be perhaps more mindful. I don't want to say lenient.

"The thing is a lot of people who may spend thousands of dollars – because fireworks are not cheap – who may have spent thousands of dollars and are ready to host an Old Year's night party, may actually take that as a slap on the wrist and pay that fine of $450, because they have a show they want to put on or a party they are keeping and it's nothing for them to choke out and pay."

Newsday asked if the half-mile ban on discharging fireworks near hospitals, care homes and zoos was too little.

"We were wondering as well if a lot of citizens may be aware of what a half mile was. They may find themselves getting into trouble , in terms of how they average the measurement of the distance." Asked about the role of the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), she said that body tackled only industrial and commercial noise but not noise from households.

She said CANPTT was urging a very wide sensitisation campaign for the general public on the role of the police and the EMA.

Bachoo lamented that when the EMA got involved, it turned out to be a very lengthy, bureaucratic process.

Asked her group's hopes for Old Year's night, she said, "We urge the public to comply with the laws of the land. There are more regulations for the use of fireworks.

"We put our support behind the police service. We support them."

She admitted the police may face a challenge of Old Year's Day.

"We implore the public to be considerate."