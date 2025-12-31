National players shine, Bad Santa win 3x3 Christmas Cup

From L-R: The Bad Santa team of Ahkeem "Fatto" Boyd, Tyrik Singh, Ahkeel "Smally" Boyd and Chike Augustine at Basketball Fan TT's 3x3 Christmas Cup on December 26. Photo courtesy Basketball Fan TT -

The Trinidad and Tobago 3x3 basketball quartet of Chike Augustine, Tyrik Singh and twin brothers Ahkeel “Smally” Boyd and Ahkeem “Fatto” Boyd played the “Grinch” at Basketball Fan TT’s 3x3 Christmas Cup competition on Boxing Day as their team took top honours in the one-day tournament.

Giving fans and residents a treat at the Bon Air Basketball Court, Arouca, Augustine, Singh and the Boyds powered their Bad Santa team to a thrilling 18-11 win over Oil Birds in the final to clinch the 3x3 Christmas Cup. Last year, Singh was also in winner’s row, as his Three Wise Men team, which also included Jason Friday and Jelani Valley, took the 2024 title.

Showing off his perimeter shooting, which was on display in national colours at the Fiba 3x3 AmeriCup tournament in Mexico last month, Fatto shook off stiff competition to add the Christmas Cup’s three-point contest title to his cabinet.

A December 29 Basketball Fan TT release thanked all participants for making the occasion a grand one, and patrons who would have contributed four perishable or non-perishable food items to their donation drive. The release said all non-perishable items will be donated to a charity which will be selected by the Bad Santa team.

Basketball Fan TT also thanked Bon Air/Arouca/Cane Farm councillor Maria Baptiste for her support in the venture and for providing the venue and a stage for entertainment purposes. Special thanks were also extended to Action Sounds, Bless Convenience for the People Mini Mart, Chords on Steel, Country House Supermarkets, Kiss Baking Company, Los Alumnos de San Juan, PartyVerse Supplies and the various volunteers who helped make the event possible.