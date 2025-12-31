Make probate issues fairer

THE EDITOR: I write to highlight the considerable hardship faced by members of the public in accessing probate or letters of administration, primarily due to the excessive number of queries raised by the department responsible for reviewing these applications. In my experience, most of these queries pertain to matters of form rather than substance, often boiling down to a preference for certain words or phrases by the individual reviewing the application.

Such an approach creates unnecessary delays in the granting process, with some applications languishing for years. This situation is particularly distressing for individuals who rely on these grants for their financial survival and well-being. The added stress and uncertainty only compound their difficulties during an already challenging period.

Furthermore, there appears to be notable inconsistency in how applications are assessed. The outcome often seems to depend on which officer happens to review the file, resembling more a matter of chance than a transparent, equitable process. This lack of standardisation undermines public trust and calls for urgent reform and consistent training to ensure fairness, efficiency, and compassion in the handling of these crucial matters.

I urge the relevant authorities to review their procedures, prioritise substance over form where possible, and introduce clearer, more uniform guidelines for all reviewers. Such changes would greatly assist those in need and restore faith in the administration of justice.

ULRIC SKERRITT

Attorney