Legislators should be ashamed

-

THE EDITOR: The sheer impracticality of the so-called fireworks amendments is manifested in situations such as the recent fireworks war between rival gangs at the walkover in Four Roads, Diego Martin; a stone's throw, believe it or not, from the Four Roads Police Station.

Our's is not a law-abiding population and additionally we are not big on the enforcement of laws. Fireworks need to be banned altogether – their importation and use by the general public.

Our legislators, by coming together to unanimously vote for the recent amendments, demonstrated not so much a willingness to work together to aid the population, but rather they appear to be more beholden to those who import and sell fireworks than to those negatively impacted.

It's similar to when they collectively agreed on their salary increases in the past. What other explanation could there be for passing a law that essentially fails to regulate and is practically impossible to enforce?

It's a no-holds-barred situation in residential areas now, as the restrictions on setting off fireworks in towns have been removed. There are elderly and infirm people living in all residential areas and there is as well no consideration for the impact on animals.

Despite claiming to be not under the influence of the so-called one per cent, the nature of these amendments effectively demonstrate otherwise: No permits for public holidays, hour-long windows to set off pyrotechnics, low cost for permits, and woefully small fines.

Monied interests, with no conscience or regard for the well-being of their fellow man, appeared to have held sway over our legislators, on both sides, to the detriment of the common good, in respect to the fireworks amendments.

This new law as presently constituted, is not protective of vulnerable populations, but rather more of a weapon promoting noise terrorism. Our legislators should hold their collective heads in shame for passing this deliberately impotent legislation.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin