Jearlean John: Mud volcano still active, major road repairs on hold

ON TOUR: In this photo posted to the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure's FB page, Minister of Works and Infrastructure Jearlean John crosses over a failed section of the roadway during her recent site visit to Piparo to see firsthand damage done to road infrastructure by the active mud volcano. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF WORKS AND INFRASTRUCTURE - MOWI

ALTHOUGH residents of Piparo are calling for full road restoration after the mud volcano erupted on December 24, Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John said the government cannot take any chances with repairs and reconstruction at this time since the volcano is still active.

Speaking to reporters during a site visit, John gestured at a nearby landslip, saying, "This job as it is here would be about $20 million. It might look small, but it's significant engineering that will have to go on.

"We cannot commit to that kind of money until we know what is happening. So, we are really trying, and we use a lot of in-house resources to restore."

John returned to the area on December 31 as teams from her ministry carried out work to restore vehicular access to the area.

The work was also carried out in collaboration with the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) and the Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC).

Princes Town MP Aiyna Ali, together with PTRC chairman Gowrie Roopnarine, CTTRC chairman Ryan Rampersad, and technical experts from the ministry's Highways Division, accompanied the minister.

John commented on a Bailey bridge located further down the road, saying, "We may have to do some procurement for that."

She said the ministry is continuing its efforts to minimise the use of the affected roads.

Since the eruption, the ministry's Highways Division has undertaken emergency road repairs to restore partial access, while technical teams continue to assess conditions and work toward longer-term solutions.

A post on the ministry's Facebook page after the visit said, "Emergency repairs carried out by the Highways Division restored partial access from the 1.7 km mark on Piparo Road to Guaracara-Tabaquite Road, and from the 2.2 km mark on Piparo Road, allowing access to Guaracara-Tabaquite Road via Panchoo Trace and Housainee Trace."

"The section of roadway between the 1.7 km and 2.1 km marks remain closed due to unstable conditions. Motorists and commuters are advised not to use this section and to follow all posted signage and safety barriers."

Resident Kim Seebaran, 65, told Newsday she was present when the minister and other officials visited.

The pensioner's home lies along the path of the underground mud and pressure movement.

Seebaran said she has been searching for a rental apartment to relocate as she remains uncertain about the ongoing volcanic activity.

"We do not know what is going to happen again. I am hoping to move out by next week or so. We, the residents, cannot sleep properly. It is a lot of stress that we have to go through," she said.

"This is the third time that we are going through this. The first two times, it did not affect my house; now it is underground. The roof is pulling. We have to do what we have to do." Rehabilitation work is set to continue on New Year's Day.