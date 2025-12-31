High Court pushes for settlement in cyclists' challenge to TTCF trials

(FILE) TT cyclist Makaira Wallace lines up for a women’s sprint quarter-final in Prague, Czech Republic, in 2024 with her coach and two-time TT Olympic cyclist Njisane Phillip. - Courtesy JLD Cycling

ELITE sprint cyclists Njisane Phillip and Makaira Wallace, both of JLD Cycling Academy, along with pro enduro rider Alexi Costa-Ramirez, have been directed by the High Court to submit a proposal to the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF).

The directive is intended to explore a possible settlement over the federation’s proposed January 17 national selection trials for the Pan American Track Championships.

The proposal followed a virtual hearing involving the cyclists, their clubs and the TTCF, after the matter was heard by Justice Westmin James on December 30.

It was confirmed, however, that if no agreement is reached, the High Court is expected to move swiftly to deliver a ruling.

TTCF president Rowena Williams said no decision was made following the hearing, but expressed hope that an agreement could be reached by January 2.

The development comes after the cyclists, represented by attorney Dr Emir Crowne, filed an injunction seeking to prevent the federation from staging the January trials, arguing that the decision does not comply with the TTCF’s constitution and established selection policies and procedures.

On November 10, the TTCF announced that mandatory national trials would be held on January 17, less than 12 weeks before the start of the Pan American Championships.

The cyclists argued that this schedule violates the federation’s established selection policy, which they say requires trials to be held at least 12 weeks ahead of any overseas event.

They also claim this move is irregular from past practice and could have broader implications, particularly for Olympic qualification, which often relies on continental competitions being conducted according to properly planned timelines.

The TTCF, however, insists that trials are a recognised and legitimate method for selecting national teams. The federation said that previous selections have combined trials with discretionary picks and that the January date was legally approved via a council meeting, with the three athletes present.