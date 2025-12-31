Harvard to pay tribute to late founding member Lenny Kirton

In its 60th year of existence, Harvard Cricket Clinic will be paying homage to one of its founding members, Lenny Kirton, during their 2026 cricket season, which will commence on January 4.

Via a December 29 release, Harvard said it will be awarding a $5,000 bursary in Kirton’s name for its most outstanding graduate at the closing ceremony for the clinic in June 2026. The release said the bursary will not only be based on cricketing excellence, but will also take the player’s maturity into account when it relates to discipline, education and social skills.

Harvard has a rich history when it comes to youth cricket development in Trinidad and Tobago, having nurtured West Indies cricketers such as Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein and world-record holder Brian Lara, who would have gained first-hand knowledge from Kirton’s teachings. Former 400-metre hurdles World champ Jehue Gordon was also a member of the Harvard Cricket Clinic before his track and field exploits took him to lofty heights.

Kirton, who passed at 82 in April 2020, was hailed as being “instrumental in ensuring that several young men who passed through its (Harvard’s) doors remained focused on their education and social life.”

Kirton’s sister Juliet Brooks expressed her gratitude to the club for the gesture.

“I am very happy to see that Lenny’s years of hard work and dedication among the youths will be recognised. He was a very private man, but I think remembering him in this way is something which will please him,” Brooks said.

Former TT youth captain Lester Cassimy and former sports editor Valentino Singh, two of Kirton’s students in the 1970s, have taken over the responsibility of managing the Harvard Cricket Clinic and have promised a turnaround of how operations are handled at the club.

“Sport and cricket in particular have evolved substantially from the time we were young boys being coached by Mr Kirton,” Cassimy said, via the release. “For one, cricket is no longer an amateur sport in TT. It is something by which many young men can earn a living. In other words, it’s a profession and we have to take that into account going forward.”

Cassimy and Singh will be ably supported by another former TT youth player in Umesh Persad, as well as Nadine Gonzales and ten accredited coaches.

Some of the areas of focus in the clinic will be: professional coaching and skill development; modern techniques and strategies; fitness and athletic conditioning; mental skills and sports psychology training; match play and competitive experience; individual performance analysis and a leadership development programme. The clinic will cater for youngsters from five to 18.