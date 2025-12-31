Hamlyn Jailal named NFM chairman

NFM chairman Hamlyn Jailal -

HAMLYN JAILAL was appointed chairman of National Flour Mills (NFM) at the company’s 52nd annual shareholder’s meeting (AGM) on December 30 at the Hilton Trinidad.

The company confirmed his election in its social media pages on December 31.

He was among 11 directors that were appointed to the board which includes Alimuddin Mohammed, Sudesh Jai Ramkissoon, Dixie-Ann Williams-James, Luanna Natalie Taylor, George Smith, Ganesh Saroop, Stephen Young, Nicholas Rampersad and Robert Badal.

Jailal enters the role with a bachelor’s degree in history with social sciences from the UWI, an associate degree in communications and a degree in theology from the private Ambassador University in Los Angeles, California.

Jailal previously served as a chairman of the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd from 2010 to 2015.

In its social media post, NFM said the new board brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to govern the company as it pursues sustainable growth, innovation and continuous learning.

“Given NFM's pivotal role in strengthening food security, maintaining a keen focus on operational efficiency is key,” the company said.

NFM reported $39.7 million in profit after tax in its third quarter, according to its financial report for the year ending September 30, 2025.

Revenue for the company grew to $401 million as compared to $386 million for the same period the year before. Operating profit was nine per cent higher at $50 million.

At the time of the publication of the financial results then-chairman Ashmeer Mohammed said a key feature of the company’s success through the quarter was the revitalisation of its Ibis brand and the launch of new products to better meet customers’ needs.

The company has also experienced growth in feed sales following a change in formulas for feed and the introduction of new specialty feed products for key segments.