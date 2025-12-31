Friends for the Road and TTSPCA partner for Carnival 2026

From left to right: TTSPCA representative Sheena Alexander, Friends for the Road J'Ouvert COO Tiy Hackett and TTSPCA representative Christin Wise. -

The Che Lovelace-led J’Ouvert band, Friends for the Road (FFTR) has developed a partnership with the TT Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TTSPCA) for Carnival 2026.

The band was founded by Lovelace and a close-knit group of collaborators, a media release said.

A release said the NGO was now the band’s official charity partner for the season.

The partnership will take the form of co-branded awareness campaigns, on-site donations and collection drives at FFTR events and collaborative promotional content highlighting the NGO’s work.

It added that the collaboration represented more than sponsorship or visibility, it reflected the band’s deeper ethos.

“A brand built by artist Che Lovelace, who has shaped FFTR into a movement that marries

the ancestral heart of J’Ouvert with the thoughtful curation of a modern Carnival experience.

“FFTR stands at the intersection of ritual and renewal, offering masqueraders the freedom and

exhilaration of traditional mas while partnering with the business community to deliver a

top-class, all-inclusive, contemporary J’Ouvert.”

It said further that choosing the TTSPCA as its 2026 charity partner aligned with the band's belief that Carnival is about community.

“This collaboration marks the beginning of a meaningful initiative that brings together Carnival

culture, social responsibility, and tangible impact. Throughout the 2026 season, FFTR and

TTSPCA will work together to amplify awareness, inspire giving, and create opportunities for

masqueraders and supporters to contribute to animal welfare in accessible, joyful ways,” it said.

A band representative said, “Carnival has always been about community. Our band was built on the idea that J’Ouvert is a ritual of connection — to culture, to each other, and to the world we help shape.

“Extending that spirit to support TTSPCA’s mission is a natural and deeply meaningful step. This is the beginning of a partnership rooted in compassion, impact, and shared values.”

The release said the NGO was enthusiastic about the collaboration because the partnership offered a powerful platform to broaden public awareness, deepen community engagement and support its ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts across TT.

“Both organisations look forward to growing this partnership beyond Carnival 2026 and into

future initiatives that uplift communities, protect vulnerable animals, and strengthen the fabric of

local culture,” the release said.

The TTSPCA is TT’s only open-admission animal shelter which provides temporary care and shelter for unwanted and abandoned cats and dogs. It offers low-cost spay and neuter programmes and collaborates with other NGOs on public education, rescue and the rehabilitation of injured animals.

The organisation relies heavily on public support and fundraising initiatives to sustain its operations, the release said.