Fire drills in school

THE EDITOR: Effective immediately and until further notice a fire drill should be held any day, any time, Monday to Friday, during normal school hours.

The time taken to muster must be noted. All present should be accounted for.

Opportunities for improvement must be listed and worked on.

At the end of the drill there must be a debriefing session with all present.

TT, people first, safety always. Safety is a team sport. My safety, your safety are our responsibility.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town