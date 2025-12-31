CMC reports that Kamla may visit Grenada

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar may possibly visit Grenada sometime in the new year, according to a story published online on Wednesday in CMC (formerly Cana).

CMC quoted Grenada government press secretary Neila Ettienne saying, “The Prime Minister of Trinidad is scheduled to make an official visit, but I cannot confirm dates just yet."

The CMC story said the visit of Persad-Bissessar was first suggested at a town hall meeting in October when Grenada’s oil and gas Technical Working Group gave an update on its work.

CMC quoted TT technical consultant geo-scientist Helena Innis as telling that meeting that Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal had visited Grenada in August, and was due to return, possibly with Persad-Bissessar.

“We had the Minister of Energy visiting Grenada where they discussed technical co-operation and marketing of Grenada’s gas in TT. We have had the Prime Minister of Grenada (Dickon Mitchell) also going to TT."

Innis said both countries have negotiated and agreed on a framework.

“We actually negotiated and agreed to a framework where we will co-operate between us and today we are operationalising it. There is a steering committee with six members: three from TT, three from Grenada.”

CMC said that in 2012, both countries signed an MoU on energy development. CMC reported Moonilal as saying TT was ready to support Grenada to develop of its oil and gas sector, after high-level meetings with Mitchell and other officials during visit.

Newsday sent queries by WhatsApp to Persad-Bissessar and House of Representatives leader Barry Padarath on Wednesday, but up to the time of publication, got no response from either.