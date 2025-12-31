Caricom head wants co-ordination, not isolation

Caricom chairman Dr Terrance Drew, the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis. - Photo courtesy Caricom

NEW Caricom head Dr Terrance Drew in his New Year's message on December 31 urged Caricom nations towards co-ordination rather than isolation.

Drew will serve as chairman of the 21 country grouping for six months.

Referring to recent geo-political tensions, his speech was seen by some observers as being at loggerheads with recent remarks by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Amid the US military fleet's actions – lately including an attack on a Venezuelan port described as a drug facility, its seizure of two oil tankers, and its destruction of about 30 alleged drug boats – Persad-Bissessar has sided with the US, and rejecting Caricom's position that the Caribbean was a zone of peace.

On December 22, she lamented to one media house Caricom has aligned itself to the "Maduro narco-government headed by a dictator" who had imprisoned or killed thousands of Venezuelans.

"TT wants no part of that alignment. We don’t support dictatorship and drug trafficking and we don’t support Caricom in their zone of peace fakery."

Drue in his message traced the Caribbean's successes in literature, economic thought, political philosophy, sport, music and culture, dubbing them all, "not accidents of history."

He said, "As incoming chairman, I address you at a moment that calls for reflection, calm leadership, and renewed commitment to the Caribbean ideal."

Drue reflected on the region's trade, movement of people, health, disaster response, education, security and climate advocacy.

"In an increasingly uncertain world, regional integration is not optional. It is essential. As a unified body, we will continue to explore viable partnerships to encourage innovative approaches, capacity building, and access to affordable finance that are needed to foster sustainable development.

"Our Caribbean civilization, forged in the crucible of slavery and indentured labour, has produced achievements that far exceed our size."

He hailed Caricom's work seeking reparations for Trans-Atlantic slavery and said the body continued to advocate for Haiti.

Drue reflected on current events.

"Recent international developments, including geopolitical tensions in our region and external policy decisions affecting Caribbean nationals, remind us of a fundamental truth: None will come to save us. We must save ourselves."

He said recent public discussions among Member States have reflected differing national perspectives and have attracted regional and international attention.

"While such differences are not unusual in a diverse community such as ours, they remind us of the importance of managing our dialogue with care, mutual respect, and a resolute sense of regional responsibility." He said Caricom was not conceived as a space to be free of disagreement. Rather, it was a forum for differences to be addressed constructively, internally, and with the shared understanding that our collective strength is greater than any single issue before us, he argued.

"This reality does not call for isolation, but for stronger coordination, clearer purpose, and deeper solidarity.

"It requires us to speak louder, speak with conviction, speak with one voice; where our shared interests are concerned, and to act with strategic maturity on the global stage."

Drue said Caribbean leaders and citizens must recommit to the principles that underpin Caricom.

"We must strengthen our institutions, enhance consultation, and ensure that our engagement reflects the seriousness of the responsibilities entrusted to us by our people.

"Differences and all, we are one Caribbean people, heirs to a civilization that transformed suffering into strength and adversity into achievement."

The Caribbean has contributed to the world in profound and undeniable ways that continue to shape global culture, sport, intellect, and conscience, he said.

"Let us therefore move forward with shared purpose, with confidence in our combined capacity, and with faith in the Caribbean project."

Drue said St Kitts and Nevis has begun preparations to host the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of Caricom from February 24-27, 2026.

"I cordially invite my colleague heads to join us in active engagement as we consider priority issues and advance the welfare of our people and of our region.

"Caricom is and will continue to be a declaration of who we are and who we choose to be.

"Together, we will strengthen it. Together, we will protect it. Together, we will secure the future of our Caribbean civilization."

Persad-Bissessar has also expressed deeper dissatisfaction with Caricom, especially in her statement of December 20 titled, Our national interest first.

“Caricom is not a reliable partner at this time," the PM had hit. She said beneath the thin mask of unity, there were many widening fissures that, if left unaddressed, would lead to its implosion.

“The organisation is deteriorating rapidly due to poor management, lax accountability, factional divisions, destabilising policies, private conflicts between regional leaders and political parties and the inappropriate meddling in the domestic politics of member states. That’s the plain truth.”

She had said Caricom could not continue to operate in a dysfunctional and self-destructive manner.

"Hiding behind the glibness of diplomacy, fake sophistication and false narratives is self-defeating.”

She urged the Caribbean community to face the rot within Caricom with transparency and honesty.

"An organisation that chooses to disparage our greatest ally, the US, but lends support to the Maduro narco-government headed by a dictator who has imprisoned and killed thousands of civilians and opposition members as well as threatened two Caricom members is one that has clearly lost its way.

"There are repercussions for this stance. We must all live with the consequences of our actions.

"Our citizens can rest assured that I will always make decisions that put TT first. Caricom will not determine our future, only the citizens of our country will choose our path."