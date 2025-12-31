Antigua and Barbuda's Tizzy returns to Trinidad and Tobago Carnival

Antiguan soca artiste Tanzania “Tizzy” Sebastian cemented herself in soca’s history halls with her 2007 hit, Expose. She is making her return to TT’s 2026 Carnival with Fire Marshall and Freak in De Fete.

Emerge Media wrote her 2026 single, Fire Marshall and the other single Freak in De Fete, which was written by Barbados’ Jus D. These songs are true expressions of Tizzy’s untamed energy, a media release said.

“I’m looking forward to a great carnival 2026 and beyond,” she said, highlighting that 2025 was very good to her, following the love she received during Antigua and Barbuda’s carnival.

“I released three songs that were all well received in Antigua. Big Ben, Charge Up and When Last, which featured TT’s Viking Ding Dong, got a lot of love throughout the season. I couldn’t have hoped for better. I think it was the launch for greater things,” Tizzy said.

She built a strong relationship over the years with TT bands and artistes like Destra and Atlantik and D’ All Starz, Tizzy said she feels at home.

As the season progresses, Tizzy plans to release two power soca tracks.

The Antiguan and Barbudan singer never wavered in her commitment to the regional genre and that she was seeking to re-establish herself in TT ahead of next year’s Carnival.

It said she planned to “hit the ground running” in the coming weeks. It added that her return to the TT spotlight came after a lot of personal reflection, decisions about her brand and who she wanted to be moving forward.

“My motivation in this business is life.

“Singing soca music - performing, is something I’m very passionate about and I want to positively encourage those looking on at my story, and my journey. I want them to see that even through the highs and the lows, I have been resilient and I keep pushing,” she said.

In recent times, Tizzy has been working, dedicatedly, on her sophomore album, Jus Ah Come – something she is proud to have branded solely as her accomplishment.

“All of the songs that I released before this album were under ElAkru Music. These new songs are all available on all streaming platforms and I must thank my ElAkru Music family for their support and of course my husband Rohan Hector, who is both my manager and producer,” she said.

The ElAkru Music team remains a consistent part of Tizzy’s musical journey. “As a team we’ve gone through the highs and lows of the business but we’ve never stopped believing. Once you find something that you love and you know who you are, then you will keep doing it and you won’t find it worrisome. It won’t be work alone; it’ll also be fun,” she added.

She said she was eager to interact with other regional artistes and is eager to meet soca lovers during the festival.

“Soca is a powerful, energetic genre. It’s an expression of what it means to be a Caribbean person. We work 365 days of the year and we look forward to this music, these vibrant songs to release our inhibitions, at least once every year,” Tizzy said.