Aniqah Bailey, Nicholas Romany conquer Hardest Mile at Santa Rosa

Runners cross the finish line after competing in the Hardest mile race, on Boxing Day, druing the annual Boxing Day horseracing, at Sant Rosa Park, Race Course Road, Carapo. - Faith Ayoung

NATIONAL middle-distance runners Nicholas Romany and Aniqah Bailey were in fine fettle when they jogged off with the respective men’s and women’s titles at the fourth edition of the Hardest Mile race on December 26.

Providing some alternate entertainment for spectators on a fabulous day of Boxing Day horse-racing at Santa Rosa Park, Arima, over 100 runners took on the sandy terrain in a bid to conquer the Hardest Mile. Coming in as the overall winner in five minutes and one second (5:01) was Romany, who marked time before making his decisive move to surpass Christopher Mitchell on the final bend. Mitchell held the lead for some time, but his energy waned in the latter stages as he finished just behind Romany to claim second in 5:04.

Finishing third in the men’s category was Darius Harding (5:07), with Keron Ali (5:18) and former Carifta boys’ under-20 5,000-metre champion Tafari Waldron (5:29) placing fourth and fifth respectively.

In the female category, the 17-year-old Bailey made a statement yet again as she placed first in 5:52 – defending her crown from last year when she clocked 6:57 to claim top spot. Impressive 14-year-old runner Nyla Kerr was second overall in the female category with a 6:04 clocking, with Alexia John (6:29) just edging April Francis (6:31) to third. Twelve-year-old Chennai Moore (6:41) rounded off the top five in the female category and was second to Kerr in the girls’ under-14 age group. The other age group winners included: Haqpera Khafra (women’s 20-29 category); Guswil George (men’s 40-49 category); Bauke Groen (men’s 50-59 category), and Beatrice Charles (women’s 60-plus category).