TTPost: No packages through registered mail

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo

The TT Postal Corporation (TTPost) said beginning January 1, only documents can be sent through the International Registered Mail service. It said it can no longer accept outbound or inbound goods or merchandise through the service.

In a release on December 29, TTPost said the global change has been mandated by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) as part of the worldwide standardisation of international mail categories.

“Under these new regulations, the International Registered Mail service will be strictly Iimited to the mailing of documents with no commercial value, including but not limited to: legal documents; certificates; and official correspondence.

“Customers wishing to mail goods or merchandise are advised to utilise the Parcel Post Service, which offers specialised handling, tracking, and proof of delivery specifically designed for items of commercial or non-document value. Utilising the Parcel Post Service will avoid delays or the return of prohibited items.”

TTPost apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it appreciated the public’s understanding and co-operation during the transition.

“For further information or enquiries, please contact our Customer Service Department by calling 774-1065, 773-6098, 773-6104, or message us via WhatsApp at 774-0715 or via email at customer.service@ttpost.gov.tt, or visit our website at www.ttpost.net.”