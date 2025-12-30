Thanks for Christmas gift, WASA

WASA's Caroni water treatment plant. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I thank the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) for its wonderful Christmas Day gift. It was a gift that keeps on taking.

At exactly 6 o'clock on Christmas morning, WASA turned off the water supply for its paying customers in Mt Hope.

It returned around 2 pm on Boxing Day and was turned off again around 6 pm, after trickling for most of the four hours.

It returned around 6 am – via a very slow trickle – on December 27 and left around 11 am.

It is now 12.15 pm on December 28 at the time of writing and we are still waiting for water to return.

WASA's website has nothing about any service interruptions in our area.

When you call its 800-LEAK number, the customer service representatives have nothing to report on the cause of the problem.

WASA's Corporate Communications Department, now headed by Kristy Ramnarine-Bakr, is clearly having a wonderful holiday season, because paying clients are to be treated like scum, as far as WASA's management is concerned.

There is no courtesy, whatsoever, extended to its paying customers, when the water supply is to be cut.

WASA's chairman of the board Roshan Babwah, acting CEO Dain Maharaj and acting director of customer care Ellen Lewis must take a page from the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) on how to properly run a public utility.

They should pay extra attention as to how T&TEC treats its paying customers.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope