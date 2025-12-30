Sagicor spreads Christmas cheer

Sagicor unit manager Nicole Matas, left, presents Ruth Modeste, a caregiver with Wesleyan Children’s Home, with gifts for the wards as part of the company's Making A Giant Impact in Children (MAGIC) initiative over the Christmas season. - Photo courtesy Sagicor

SAGICOR continued its commitment to community upliftment and youth development in 2025 through its Making A Giant Impact in Children (MAGIC) initiative.

In a news release on December 29, the financial services provider said its team recently brought festive cheer to the Wesleyan Children’s Home and the St James Police Youth Club.

The initiative, it said, forms part of the company’s wider corporate social responsibility programme, which focuses on empowering communities and investing in the nation’s youth through meaningful engagement.

It said, “Sagicor team members visited the Wesleyan Children’s Home for a heartwarming Christmas cheer party and gift-giving activity. Volunteers spent the afternoon engaging the children in fun games and activities, creating joyful moments and lasting memories that reflected the true spirit of the season. Each child received a personalised Christmas gift, thoughtfully selected to match their individual interests, along with festive treats and tokens. The gesture was warmly welcomed by the home’s management, who expressed appreciation for Sagicor’s continued support and partnership.”

The festive outreach continued at the St James Police Youth Club, where Sagicor volunteers were joined by Santa – who arrived not in a sleigh, but in a big red pick-up truck – to deliver gifts for every boy and girl.

“The visit was filled with laughter, excitement, and genuine connection as team members interacted with the young club members and shared in the joy of the season. Through the donation of gifts and essential items, Sagicor aimed to create a memorable Christmas experience while reinforcing the importance of positive engagement, personal development, and community support,” the release said.

“The St James Police Youth Club plays a critical role in nurturing discipline, leadership and social responsibility among young people, providing a safe and structured environment,” said Asha Nabbie, vice president of marketing and communications – Southern Caribbean.

She added, “Sagicor has been committed to making a positive difference in the lives of young people, and these annual Christmas initiatives are one of the ways we demonstrate our dedication to community care. Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces affirms why we continue to invest in programmes that bring, joy, hope and a sense of belonging – especially during this time of year.”