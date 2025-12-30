Redistricting in Trinidad

-

THE EDITOR: For those who follow US news and more particularly news relating to "redistricting" in the various states, I wish to draw attention to TT, and more particularly Trinidad.

Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies. Let's look at the law as it relates to the drawing and redrawing of the boundaries of electoral constituencies in TT.

Section 99 of the Constitution provides, inter alia:

"(1) Trinidad and Tobago shall be divided into forty-one constituencies...

(2) Not less than two such constituencies shall be in the island of Tobago"

Section 72 provides for a procedure for the review, by the Elections and Boundaries Commission, of constituency boundaries:

"72 (1) The Commission shall...review the...boundaries of the constituencies into which Trinidad and Tobago is divided..."

Section 72 also sets out rules for the delimitation of boundaries that the said section requires the commission to follow, eg:

"(2)...the electorate shall, so far as is practicable, be equal in all constituencies.

"(5) Special attention shall be paid to the needs of sparsely populated areas which, on account of size, isolation or inadequacy of communications, cannot be adequately represented by a single member of Parliament.

"(6) Natural boundaries such as major highways and rivers shall be used wherever possible."

It must be noted that these constitutional rules are legally binding on the commission when it is drawing or reviewing and recommending changes to constituencies under section 72.

Rule 6 states that "natural boundaries such as major highways and rivers shall be used wherever possible" in drawing or reviewing the boundaries of constituencies.

Natural boundary means "any formation or product of nature (as opposed to structures or erections made by man) which may serve to define and fix one or more of the lines enclosing an estate or piece of property, such as a watercourse, a line of growing trees, a bluff or mountain chain" (Stapleford v Brinson, 24 NC 311 – The Law Dictionary).

Rule 6 includes major highways as a natural boundary. This is obviously not a natural feature but is included maybe because it is a strong physical boundary that sometimes clearly separates communities.

One must ask why would the Constitution provide a clear and mandatory provision such as "natural boundaries" to delineate constituency boundaries.

"Natural boundaries" are used because it helps ensure that:

(a) Constituencies follow clear and easily identifiable lines.

(b) Boundaries are less arbitrary and more consistent with how communities are physically divided.

(c) People can understand and recognise the boundaries of their constituency.

(d) It avoids splitting up communities.

CHAITRAM BHOLA

attorney