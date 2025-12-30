Point Fortin man dies in fire

A fire officer extinguishes a fire. - File photo

AN unemployed Point Fortin man died after a fire gutted the Reid Road house he was occupying on December 28.

Police said Anderson Francois, 40, was found unresponsive in the concrete bathroom area of the two-storey concrete and wooden structure by firefighters who responded to the blaze around 9.10 pm.

Emergency medical services were unable to resuscitate him. A district medical officer pronounced him dead at the scene and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy.

The landlord who lives next door told investigators that Francois lived alone, and she last saw him around 6.45 pm that day.

Enquiries are ongoing.