PM: No justification for PBR fare increase

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar sits in one of the 12 refurbished vehicles handed over to the police service on December 12 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's, Port of Spain. -

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar said it might be time to open the Priority Bus Route to all commuters so the maxi taxi drivers can operate without any fee, as she criticised the maxi taxi operators for wanting to raise fares.

She made the statement in WhatsApp messages to Newsday on December 30. On December 25, it was announced that PBR drivers would now pay a $600 quarterly toll, double the previous amount. Most traffic fines were doubled, and customs fees were set to increase, possibly leading to an increase in prices of vehicle parts. When Newsday spoke to drivers at City Gate on December 28, some of them suggested a fee increase of $3 for short drops, taking the fee to $8.

However, Persad-Bissessar said the new increased fee to use the PBR amounts to $3 more per day, while operators had been paying $3 per day for 37 years.

“Maxi taxi drivers will have to now have pay $6 per day to use the bus route. That’s the price of a small Coca Cola. I can’t see why they would want to raise prices because currently it costs tens of millions to maintain and operate the bus route which is subsidised with taxpayers’ money.

“Taxpayers currently subsidise the costs to maintain the road markings, traffic lights, road surface, drainage, street lighting, city gate, security, PBR unit etc. I’m maybe willing to give the association total control of the entire bus route if they are willing to take over all the costs.”

The PM criticised the drivers for proposing an increase.

“They pay $3 a day currently and are required to now pay $6. Why would they need to raise fares to pay $3 more per day? Maybe it’s time to open the bus route to everyone and that way the maxi taxis can operate without any fee. I would also be willing to take this measure if they want.”

'TT better off under UNC'

The PM also responded to criticisms about her governance. She said she knew the country was better off under her government.

“My government has made progress, people are safer and we have begun setting the foundations for economic revitalisation. There is always room for improvement and we will work harder next year.

“Some people say they want change but what they really want is exchange where they become the new beneficiaries of the corruption and disorder. I will run the country to the benefit of law-abiding citizens. I will work to the benefit of the good citizens who get up every day and do the right thing by following the law despite the behaviour of entitled and undisciplined individuals. I’m working for the benefit of the citizens and future generations. I am not engaging in a popularity contest to win elections while the country becomes a bigger lawless dump.”

