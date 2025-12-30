Missing fire officer found dead

Fire Officer Bruce Lezama was found dead on December 30. -

FIRE OFFICER Bruce Lezama is dead. The 47-year-old was last seen on Christmas Day, December 25, and failed to report for work on December 27, prompting concern.

His family’s hope for his safe return was dashed when his body was discovered this morning, December 30, off the Arima Old Road. Lezama, an ambulance driver, was based at the Northern Division headquarters on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

His body was found at the three-mile mark by colleagues, who had organised a search overnight.

Police say worried relatives went to his home at Andy Estate, off Bypass Road, Arima, on December 28. They found his front gate and front door open, but there was no sign of Lezama. Calls to his cellphone went unanswered.