Keshorn Walcott's Golden League Athletics set for January 4 return

Mikael Serrette leads Khordel Lewis, left, and Christopher Sammy in the boys' Under-17 1,500m final at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, during the Keshorn Walcott Golden League Finals. Sammy won the race. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Keshorn Walcott's Golden League Athletics series will return for its second edition with the first meet for the 2026 season running off from January 4 at the Eddie Hart Recreation Grounds, Tacarigua.

The first edition of the Golden League spanned from December 7 2024-March 9, 2025, with many young athletes showing their worth and finding their top form for the 2025 Carifta Games which were held at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in April.

Designed to nurture young and emerging talent while creating competitive opportunities for athletes across their different phases of development, a Golden League media release said the 2026 staging will consist of four qualifying meets and the grand finale which will be held at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex on March 14. Via a league format, the 2026 Golden League will see athletes accumulating points across the first four meets, with the top eight athletes in each individual event then being invited to compete in the final based on the points standings.

The 2026 Golden League will see athletes participating in the Under-9, Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 age groups across both the male and female categories. After the opener in Tacarigua, the league will then head to Shaw Park, Tobago on January 18 for the second meet. The third and fourth meets will be held at the Toco Secondary School Grounds and the Mahaica Sporting Complex, Point Fortin on January 31 and February 14 respectively, before the top guns meet for all the marbles in the series final in March.

The Golden League release said it's keen on "continuing its mission to provide a structured, high-quality platform for athletes to develop, compete and grow at the grassroots level."

Admission to the varying meets across the series will be free to the public, and the organisers have urged families, schools and communities to come out and support the next generation of TT athletes.

"Golden League Athletics continues to strengthen the national athletics pipeline by providing consistent competition, exposure and motivation for young athletes," the release continued.

The Golden League is supported by bmobile, KW Rehab Centre, Massy Foundation and the TT Olympic Committee, while Dasani and Powerade will serve as official beverages of the league.

National junior athletes such as Shian Lewis, Da Shaun Lezama, Christopher Sammy, Alex Seepersad and Omare Thompson shone in the final meet of the Golden League this year by clinching multiple titles.