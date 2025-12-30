Keshorn, Bertrand are TTOC's best; Wallace, Marchan cop junior awards for 2025

Keshorn Walcott after winning the 2025 TTOC Sportsman of the Year award - Photo by Roneil Walcott

Two-time Olympic medallist and world champion Keshorn Walcott capped off a fine 2025 season by capturing the TT Olympic Committee's (TTOC) Sportsman of the Year award at Queen's Hall in Port of Spain on December 29.

Walcott, 32, was a strong favourite for the male top prize at the 31st annual staging of the TTOC awards, having hurled his way to javelin gold at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan with a monster throw of 88.16 metres.

On the women's side, sprinter Leah Bertrand reigned supreme for the second year running as she claimed the Sportswoman of the Year prize to back up her 2024 achievement. In 2025, Bertrand lowered her personal bests to 10.92 seconds in the 100-metre and 22.54 over 200m, while she defended her 100m title at the National Association of Athletics Administrations (NAAATT) Open Championships in August with a clocking of 11.04 – firmly positioning herself as the country's leading women's sprinter.

Having made the 100m semis in her Olympic debut in Paris last year, Bertrand turned out at the World Championships this year but didn't advance past the heats.

For Walcott, it was a year of redemption in many respects for the Toco-born athlete, as he was forced out of the preceding 2023 World Champs in Hungary with an injury.

Walcott showed steady form throughout the year, with a series of 80-plus metre throws on the Diamond League circuit in Europe, to go along with an 83.77m throw to claim top honours yet again at the NAAATT Open Championships. Weeks after flexing his muscles before home fans at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, Walcott took his spear to higher heights on a rainy night in Tokyo on September 18, topping a field which included his Grenadian counterpart and two-time world champion Anderson Peters, as well as Germany's Julian Weber who had launched a world-leading throw of 91.51m in late August and showed phenomenal form all season.

Showing some of his best rhythm and throwing form in years, though, Walcott unleashed a fine series of throws which included marks of 81.22m, 85.84m, 87.83m and the gold-medal winning mark of 88.16m to stand tall atop the podium and grab the World Championship medal which had eluded him for many years.

Walcott was on hand to accept his award and told the media he's taking it step by step – or year by year – and isn't looking too far ahead as he embarks on his 2026 campaign.

Also in the running for the Sportsman of the Year award was sprinter Jereem Richards, who again showed his best on the biggest stages by running a national record time of 43.72 to snatch silver in an epic men's 400m final at the World Athletics Championships. A year earlier at the Paris Olympics, Richards ran a splendid then-national record of 43.78 but placed agonisingly outside of the medals as Zambia's Muzala Samukonga claimed bronze in 43.74. On what was a special evening in Tokyo for TT, the 31-year-old Richards created happier memories alongside his roommate Walcott as he added to the world indoor 400m title he bagged in 2022.

Richards earned the 2025 Sports Personality of the Year award for his efforts throughout the year and the grit he showed in clutch situations and the grace he showed while doing it.

Also enjoying a fabulous 2025 was ace cyclist Nicholas Paul, whose feats included a triple crown at the Elite Pan American Championships in Paraguay in April, when he captured gold in the individual sprint, team sprint and 1K time trial events. The Gasparillo speedster also won gold in the sprint event at the Bolivarian Games in Peru earlier this month, while he placed fourth in a competitive sprint field at the Track World Championships in October.

Paul and Richards have split the Sportsman of the Year honours in recent years, as the cyclist clinched it in 2021 and 2023, with Richards being named the top male athlete in 2022 and 2024, respectively. Oylmpic swimmer Dylan Carter won the award in 2020.

For a sterling year on the cycling track, rising sensation Makaira Wallace copped the Junior Sportswoman of the Year award, with Jaden Marchan copping the Junior Sportsman of the Year honour. Wallace was key to TT's cycling charge at the Junior Pan American Games in Paraguay in August, riding to bronze medals in the keirin, indivdual sprint and team sprint events. Marchan was also a bright spark at the Pan Am Juniors, bagging silver in the men's 400m.

Wallace also rode her way to the podium twice at the Bolivarian Games, which surely helped her as she also copped the People's Choice award.

The Future is Female award went to Pan Am Junior 100m gold medallist Shaniqua Bascombe, with Joyce Walker-Thomas receiving the Alexander B Chapman award for her 25-plus years of service in a coaching and mentorship capacity across varying sports.