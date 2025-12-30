JMMB TT raises $.5m for Jamaica's disaster relief

Workmen conduct repairs to a damaged community centre in Jamaica, in the aftermath of the passage of Hurricane Melissa. - Photo courtesy Joan Duncan Foundation

JMMB Trinidad and Tobago has announced that its CSR Disaster Relief fund “One Love” successfully raised more than TT$540,000 to support communities in Jamaica which were devastated by Hurricane Melissa.

The fund represents a collective effort, with contributions from the JMMB Group, team member contributions and the wider TT public.

All proceeds will be donated to The Joan Duncan Foundation in Jamaica – the philanthropic arm of the JMMB Group – to aid in repairing homes, rebuilding community centres and restoring essential infrastructure in Jamaica that were severely impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

“At JMMB, we believe in the power of community and the importance of standing together in times of need,” said Chantal Pereira, Country Marketing and Communications Manager, JMMB Trinidad and Tobago.

“This donation reflects our commitment to not only financial empowerment but also to the wellbeing of the communities we serve across the Caribbean.”

The Joan Duncan Foundation has long been at the forefront of initiatives that foster education, community development, and disaster recovery. This partnership ensures that resources are directed where they are most needed, bringing hope and tangible support to many affected families across the island.

Hurricane Melissa was a catastrophic Category 5 storm which devastated the Caribbean, particularly Jamaica and Cuba, between October 21 and November 4.

It is recorded as the first Category 5 hurricane to make a direct landfall in Jamaica and is tied for the third-most intense Atlantic hurricane on record.