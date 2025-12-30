Fyzabad Elite Metronomes cop Southern Sports 30-over crown

Fyzabad Elite Metronomes celebrate their 2025 Southern Sports 30-overs victory courtesy a 69-run win over Independence Sports Club on December 21. -

Fyzabad Elite Metronomes lifted the 2025 Southern Sports Premier Sunday League 30-Over title after sealing a comfortable 69-run victory over Independence Sports Club in a day/night affair at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on December 21.

A blistering knock of 132 runs from 66 balls from top-order batsman Miguel Heeraman, partnered with a solid 63 from opener Shazard Manshoor propelled the Fyzabad team to a strong total of 266/7, batting first.

In their turn at the crease, Independence were no match for Sherwin Lutchman’s stellar spell of 6/31 as they were restricted to 197/8 from their 30 overs.

As Heeraman and Manshoor put on the runs at the top, fellow opener Keshava Ramphal also chipped in with 39 from 37 balls while a middle-order collapse saw Andesh Deonarine fall for ten, Anderson Ramkissoon eight and Navendra Bhukal three.

However, Heerman’s fiery knock, which comprised 13 fours and seven sixes, provided Fyzabad Elite Metronomes with a formidable total for Independence to chase.

Independence skipper Roman Singh was the pick of their bowlers, snaring 3/56.

In reply, Independence opener Vivek Gadraj championed the chase with his knock of 74 from 61 deliveries.

However, neither of his teammates could construct a longstanding partnership alongside him, despite Ravi Seetaram contributing 30 not out and a cameo of 23 from Akil Joseph.

Fyzabad’s Lutchman was their chief destroyer with the ball and played the most integral role in limiting Independence’s progress to the 2025 crown.

Additionally, the Southern Sports Cricket League 2026 is gearing up to host its 20th annual hardball cricket league with division two, three and four competitions set to bowl off, alongside the Saturday T20 League. Its Sunday League bowls off from February 1.

Also, on January 13, Southern Sports invites all clubs to its grand meeting where the 2026 rule book and registration forms will be distributed for upcoming tournaments.