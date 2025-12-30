Family mourns boy crushed to death: He didn’t run fast enough

Martin Gardner, stepfather of Gideon Smart, 8, is overcome with grief as he recounts the tragic accident which claimed his life on Savannah Drive Extension, Five Rivers, Arouca, on December 30. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

ON the same concrete staircase where eight-year-old Gideon Smart was pinned against 24 hours earlier, a black-and-white husky sat motionless on December 30, looking on as the boy's stepfather and two other men constructed a makeshift wall.

One day after the horrific freak accident caused by the runaway truck, Martin Gardener and two neighbours were busy trying to secure their adjoining properties. The air was thick with grief as the family began the grim task of clearing rubble and securing a metal gate to partition the space where the tragedy unfolded.

When Newsday visited the Savannah Drive, Five Rivers home around 9 am, the physical scars of the accident were visible in the twisted metal and broken masonry. Inside the house, Gideon’s mother remained secluded, reportedly too distraught to speak.

Gideon’s 11-year-old brother, who narrowly escaped the same fate, was asleep during the visit. Family members confirmed while the older boy was injured, his wounds were not severe enough to require hospitalisation. However, the emotional trauma of watching his younger brother die remains an open, bleeding wound.

Recounting the moments of the impact, Gardener said he was inside the house when a thunderous bang shook the entire structure.

"I heard the bang and felt the house shake."

He described the frantic seconds that followed as he heard the older boy scream. Gardener tried to open the front door: he found it pinned shut by the rear of a bus. A bus, which had been parked in the driveway, one of two derelict vehicles, shifted like toys by the impact of the runaway truck that had lost control on the steep incline above.

Gardener managed to pry the door open just enough to force his way out. He found the 11-year-old further up the driveway, wincing in pain and gripped by shock.

The older brother told Gardener they had seen the vehicle careening down the winding hill. Though he screamed for Gideon to run, the eight year old, who was playing on an exercise bike, simply did not move fast enough.

Gardener paused, his eyes fixed on the ground as he remembered walking toward the wreckage. "I saw his head, and I knew he was dead already," he said softly.

He described Gideon as a "willing, happy child" who was a constant fixture in the family’s mechanic garage, always eager to help. The boy had been looking forward to the New Year, specifically to help raise piglets the family intended to buy.

"He was really a helpful, quiet child," Gardener said. He noted the yard was usually filled with children from the area playing, especially given the Christmas holiday season.

As the interview continued, the sombre atmosphere was punctuated by the arrival of three local women who came to offer their condolences.

One woman said to Gardener, "It’s a sad morning, neighbour. I’m sorry. I’m praying the Most High gives you some strength. It’s not easy."

She muttered, "It is a festive and tragic season. Hold strong, Marty," as he walked off.

This brief moment of support proved to be the undoing of Gardener’s composure. He broke down in tears, needing several minutes to compose himself before he could continue.

According to Gardener, witnesses told him the driver of the delivery van was unloading construction materials at a home higher up the hill when the vehicle started to roll. The driver reportedly jumped into the cab and tried to steer the vehicle to safety but ultimately lost control on the treacherous slope.

After the van slammed into the parked vehicles, the driver was pinned inside the cab and had to be removed by emergency services and taken away by ambulance. Gardener said he spoke briefly to the driver before he was whisked away. He said the driver admitted he had seen the children in the yard.

"If he saw the children, I don’t know why he didn’t run into the drain or hit the cars parked there," Gardener said, gesturing to the opposite side of the road. "I would have cleared those cars, but he chose to run it into the yard where the boys were."

The boys and their mother had lived at the Savannah Drive home for just over two years. Asked if guardrails or safety measures could prevent such a tragedy in the future, Gardener was sceptical.

"People just drive faster. We need to be more careful; this should have never happened," he said.

As of December 30, funeral arrangements had not begun. The family is awaiting the release of Gideon’s body following an autopsy.

The driver of the truck remained hospitalised. Police on September 29 told Newsday he was assisting in the investigation.