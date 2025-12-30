Exxon gets EMA approval, Moonilal says red tape costing TT US$120m annually

CEC APPROVAL: (From left) Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal; Neeala Mongroo, Deputy Chairman of the EMA; Alex Almandoz, Local Advisor, In Country Representative ExxonMobil; Wayne Rajkumar, acting Managing Director, EMA; and Minister of Planning, Economic Affairs Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh at the CEC distribution, Eric Williams Finance Building, Port of Spain, December 29. - Mya Quamie

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal said ExxonMobil’s return to TT could be part of reshaping the nation's economic future, but the slow pace of project processes is costing TT billions in revenue.

He was speaking at the Eric Williams Finance Building, Port of Spain, on December 29, as ExxonMobil was given the green light from the Environmental Management Authority (EMA), with a certificate of environmental clearance (CEC), to begin seismic surveys of Block TT Ultra Deep 1 (TTUD-1), which are set to begin in two months.

TTUD-1, a combination of seven blocks east of TT, spans beyond TT’s 5,128km surface area at 7,165 square km and is set to cost Exxon US$42.5 million (TT$288 million) in the first phase.

Per the block’s product-sharing contract, development cost is estimated at between US$16.4 billion and US$21.7 billion, with the potential to bring over US$21.7 billion in investment.

This was attributed to advancements in technology, which have expanded the depths of drilling capabilities with the design of drill ships, semi-submersibles and other high-pressure temperature technologies, addressing many of the issues in deep-water exploration.

ExxonMobil’s agreement covers the drilling of two exploration wells, with one well in each of the optional second and third phases of the exploration period. The company also agreed to administrative charges, minimum payment, training contributions, research and development contributions, technical assistance, equipment bonus as well as scholarships.

The value of the financial obligations amounts to US$12.8 or TT$87 million in phase one of the project, and successful development of the block could result in an investment of up to US$21.7 billion.

When a production-sharing contract for TTUD-1 was initially awarded on August 12 at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bisessar said some assessments indicate that around a third of the world’s undiscovered oil and gas lie in deep water basins.

TTUD-1 is said to have a depth of over 2,000 metres (approximately 6,560 feet).

Moonilal said since ExxonMobil's return, TT has worked with other major oil companies, paying particular attention to fast-tracking TTUD-1 development. He noted that the CEC for TTUD-1 was delivered long before its January 26 due date and faster pace is needed to stimulate the industry.

“Data that came to me very early suggested that if we just take decisions faster, we can actually earn, as a country, US$120 million per year…Our ministry works across the board with 16 other state agencies and ministries for licenses for approvals, amendments, legal orders and so on, so there is an enormous amount of co-ordination that we do,” he said.

“One of the problems over the years that we have heard of is related to the EMA and the length of time some of these processes take. So, this morning, we are particularly pleased that we can sign a production-sharing contract in August and before the end of December, we can be here to collect our CEC…We have enormous other matters before us that will require fast pace.”

He said to encourage this, the ministry is developing an energy hub to ease logistical processes in the sector. He said that with Cabinet approval, the hub will include entities within and outside of the ministry.

“This will co-ordinate the problems and complaints in real time to sort out some of the problems that we face. The energy sector has a myriad of challenges: it could be a lease operator on land waiting too long for a particular bureaucratic process to take place; it can be an international oil and gas company waiting a long time for legal matters to be sought out…for example, work permits. It will shock you to know that whether you are cooking at a restaurant or you are the president of BP or Shell, you still need to line up and get your permit.

“Those things take time, and that creates a problem along the way.”

In facilitating both energy and non-energy activity, Planning, Economic Affairs and Development Minister Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh also announced that his ministry’s Priority Projects Portal is now live. Developed as part of the government’s revitalisation blueprint, the portal is intended to give citizens clearer insight into the progress of national initiatives.