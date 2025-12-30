Door open to all immigrants, government expands registration framework

Venezuelans line up to collect their registration cards outside the Ministry of National Security building in Port of Spain. - File photo

The government's announcement about the expansion of the Migrant Registration Framework (MRF) from January 1 to September 30, which now allows all illegal migrants to regularise their status and live and work legally in the country, has been welcomed by many Venezuelans living in TT.

However, the announcement also sparked continued uncertainty among some members of the migrant community, especially amid strained diplomatic relations between TT and Venezuela.

For many Venezuelan migrants, the announcement presents a vital opportunity to avoid deportation.

Venezuelans are the largest migrant community in TT, with over 44,000, based on previous media reports.

However, some in the community expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the process, with many hesitant to speak on the record for fear of repercussions.

A statement from the Homeland Security Ministry on December 29 announced that, whereas the MRF previously included only Venezuelans, it now consists of all migrants.

The government described it as "a strategic move" to promote equity and bolster national security.

The statement said that under the newly issued Legal Notice No 470, the Immigration (Exemption from Work Permit) (immigrants) Order, 2025, was established to allow all registered illegal immigrants to live and work legally in TT from January 1 to September 30, 2026.

To facilitate this, the Homeland Security Minister, Roger Alexander, will oversee the issuance of registrant cards that display the individual's name, date of birth, photograph and expiration date.

The statement added that, through Legal Notice No. 469, the Immigration Regulations have been amended to specifically include the children of immigrants who hold a permit issued under Section 10 of the Act, ensuring their status is recognised alongside that of their parents.

"This expansion is designed to facilitate comprehensive data collection and allow the State an increased level of control over the migrant population while simultaneously addressing public safety concerns," it said.

"While providing this pathway for registration, the ministry remains firm in its commitment to protecting citizens by addressing high-risk individuals within the migrant community. "

The ministry recommended the deportation of illegal immigrants who have committed criminal offences or are deemed high-risk.

It added, "This matter has been referred by Cabinet for further consideration to finalise co-ordination efforts, which will require the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs to successfully engage in discussions with relevant consulates and embassies through diplomatic channels to facilitate these deportations and discuss potential cost-sharing measures."

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander was quoted as saying this exercise is an optimal step toward ensuring that "our borders and communities remain safe."

The minister is further quoted as saying that "by transitioning to this holistic, equitable framework among all illegal immigrants, the government aims to ensure that those who contribute to society can do so legally, while those who pose a threat are removed."

The ministry is set to start the registration process in January.

Further information on registration centres and specific requirements is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the La Casita Hispanic Cultural Centre in Arima shared the announcement on social media, urging migrants to stay informed only through official sources and to prepare with the documentation they have available.

The group also urged the community to "act responsibly and respect the laws" of TT.

"We know that immigration processes generate uncertainty, but we also believe in the importance of clear information, prevention, and community organisation. This is a relevant step for many families who work, contribute and want to live with dignity and stability."

The group promised to guide and share verified information on the issue as it progresses.

V'zuelans welcome chance to contribute

Moises Perez Mcnish, a migrant and futsal/football coach from the Penal area, welcomed the announcement, saying that 80-90 per cent of Venezuelan migrants in TT are here to work seriously, with only a small group of bad ones.

"It's an opportunity for us because we, too, can help the country. We are not here just to work and take away. We can do positive things. We have Venezuelan doctors, engineers, teachers, nurses, futsal coaches and many other professionals here," he said.

He mentioned that there are more than 15 skilled futsal coaches who, if given the opportunity, could teach futsal (a scaled-down version of football) and earn a salary in TT.

"I see some football players who would be great in futsal."

Mcnish sees potential for TT to engage with lesser-known sports locally, but popular in South America.

"We are good people. I am in a legal situation myself. Many of my relatives are Trinidadians by birth."

He explained that his mother, a Trinidadian, died here, and to date, he has been, for the past few years, unable to get the documents from the authorities to regularise his status.

"The government must see the positive side of migrants too. We will be happy to help ourselves, our families, TT and Venezuela."

Muhammad welcomes registration of Africans

Local educator and author Dr David Muhammed also shared his thoughts on the inclusion of all migrants.

Muhammad had been critical of the State's treatment of African migrants, arguing their status had been left in limbo while Venezuelan migrants were prioritised during the 2019 registration process.

He told Newsday on December 29, "The Caribbean itself is a region that is populated by peoples from different regions of the world. The different ethnic groups and communities have arrived here under varying circumstances," Muhammed said.

"Some several years, African immigrants in particular, have been the victims of arbitrary injustice and scorn by state authorities. The problem arises when some groups assume greater privilege over others regarding land and property ownership, resident benefits and entrepreneurship opportunities."

Muhammed is the Caribbean representative of the Nation of Islam and the director of the Black Agenda Project.

He added, "In this spirit, migrants to our country should be welcomed and allowed access to citizenship rights for as long as the legal channels are adhered to."