CAL flights maxed as TT Spirit repairs strain inter-island travel

The T&T Spirit is currenly off the seabridge for repairs. -

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES (CAL) has confirmed that its domestic flights between Trinidad and Tobago are operating at maximum capacity, warning that only passengers with confirmed tickets will be guaranteed travel.

Standby seating, the airline noted in a media release on December 30, will be accepted only “where space becomes available, subject to operational constraints,” suggesting that availability is particularly limited given the surge in demand.

The pressure on the airbridge follows the suspension of all TT Spirit sailings.

On December 29, the TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) announced the vessel had been withdrawn from service for urgent mechanical repairs.

The APT James also remains out of operation, leaving the Buccoo Reef and Galleons Passage to carry the load with adjusted sailing times.

Revised schedules were implemented on December 29 and 30 to accommodate affected passengers.

Travellers holding tickets for cancelled sailings were reassigned to the Buccoo Reef or Galleons Passage. TTIT said refund requests for fare differences can be submitted via e-mail at ttitrefundquery@gmail.com.

The company reminded passengers that Premium Class seating is not available on the TT Spirit or Galleons Passage, and refunds for the difference will be processed once travel stubs are provided.

The amended schedules saw multiple changes.

On December 29, the Buccoo Reef operated additional sailings from both Port of Spain and Scarborough to absorb passengers from the TT Spirit and APT James, while the Galleons Passage adjusted its morning and evening departures.

On December 30, the Buccoo Reef again took on early morning and afternoon sailings, while the Galleons Passage maintained a 3 pm departure from Port of Spain. TTIT advised that sailing times and vessel assignments remain subject to change without notice, urging passengers to check its website and social media pages for updates.

Customer service contacts remain available at 467‑5072 (Port of Spain) and 467‑5330/467‑5117. CAL said its operational teams are “actively assessing feasible options” but insisted priority will be given to confirmed ticket holders.