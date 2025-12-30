CAL celebrates sustainability push, employees

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) acting CEO Nirmala Ramai, centre, celebrates with team members from the Operations Division, winners of the CAL Airlines Sustainability Leaderboard Challenge. - Photo courtesy CAL

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES (CAL) recently celebrated its sustainability progress and the employees who move the programme forward.

In a news release on December 29, the state-owned airline said its recent employee sustainability recognition event, reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to responsible operations while celebrating the employees and teams driving its sustainability programme forward.

The event reinforced how through strong employee engagement and alignment with global sustainability standards, the airline continues to strengthen its environmental, social and operational sustainability efforts.

A key highlight of the event was the recognition of participants in the Employee Sustainability Leaderboard Challenge, an internal initiative designed to encourage engagement, innovation and accountability across departments.

The Operations Division was the overall champion of the challenge and nine MVPs were recognised for “their exceptional contributions and commitment to promoting sustainable practices.”

Caribbean Airlines acting CEO Nirmala Ramai congratulated employees for their dedication and leadership, noting that the success of the sustainability programme is driven by the passion and commitment of its people.

She said consistent actions taken by employees are essential to advancing the airline’s sustainability goals and building a resilient future.

The event, the release said, underscored the airline’s broader sustainability pillars, including education, through initiatives such as the Caribbean Airlines Career Caravan. As a flagship education programme, the Career Caravan has engaged over 100,000 students across the region, inspiring young people and increasing awareness of career opportunities within aviation and related fields.

CAL said it remains committed to advancing its sustainability journey by empowering employees, investing in education, and embedding responsible practices throughout its operations for the benefit of customers, communities, and the wider Caribbean.