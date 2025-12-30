Building healthier eating habits for 2026 and beyond

Dietitian Dana Chong suggests adding vagetables such as callaloo, lettuce or other local produce to boost nutrient intake and overall balance. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Many people may be looking toward 2026 with renewed hope and determination around health and wellness, with just a day before the New Year.

While it might be tempting to jump headfirst into fads or extreme diets, registered dietitian Dana Chong urges a more balanced approach, one that avoids drastic measures and focuses instead on realistic eating habits that can be maintained for the long term.

Chong has been a dietitian for just over five years, after graduating from UWI, St Augustine, and registering with the Nutritionists and Dietitians Board of TT.

Simplicity is the key to setting diet goals that last beyond January, Chong said.

In setting goals for eating healthily in the New Year, she recommends keeping it simple.

“The main aspect of a balanced and healthy diet is to have a combination of nutrients which are carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals and water.”

Chong advised developing habits that fuel the body consistently throughout the day, rather than cutting out entire food groups or following rigid plans. She recommended eating small, frequent meals and snacks.

“Avoid skipping meals as this can lead to fatigue, brain fog and lack of focus. Give your body and brain the energy they need to function.”

Timing also matters and Chong suggested cutting down heavy eating two-three hours before bedtime, to allow the body time to digest.

“Eating heavy meals too close to bedtime can affect people who have acid reflux, and studies have shown that eating late at night increases obesity risk, body fat and makes it difficult to lose weight,” she said. Hydration is another important factor in accomplishing nutrition goals, particularly in our warm climate.

“Drink water…even when working in an office with air conditioning, always remember to drink water.

“Water makes up about 60 per cent of our body weight and is important in many of our bodily functions.”

She recommended aiming for eight-ten glasses daily and replacing soft drinks, juice and energy drinks with water, whenever possible.

“Rather than going for something sweet, opt for water as your main source of hydration - your body will thank you.”

Cost and convenience often influence food choices, which is why Chong encourages preparing more meals at home.

“Buy out less and make time to prepare more home-cooked meals,” she said, adding that meals can be pre-prepared in bulk and frozen to make eating well easier during busy weeks.

Chong also promotes keeping meals simple as another strategy, especially for those on a budget. “The easiest way to create a meal on a budget that is still balanced is to include a carbohydrate-containing food and a protein food, for example rice and peas, bread and tuna.”

She added that including vegetables such as callaloo, lettuce or other local produce boosts nutrient intake and overall balance.

But buying fast food is unavoidable for many people, so for them Chong recommended choosing options low in fat, sugar and salt, and being mindful of portion sizes. She shared plate control as a practical tip.

Using an eight-inch plate, she suggested filling one quarter with carbohydrates such as rice or provisions, one quarter with protein like chicken, fish, eggs or beans, and half with vegetables.

“Vegetables are lower in calories so they can help to fill up your plate if the goal is weight loss.”

She also encouraged consumers to pay closer attention to nutrition labels when grocery shopping as reading labels helps people better understand ingredients and make informed choices about what they are eating.

Chong recognised festive seasons pose added challenges, especially for people living with diabetes. While parties and fetes do not have to be avoided, she said being prepared was essential.

She advised being mindful of how meals are prepared and opting for healthier options like baked, grilled, steamed or boiled food while on the road for Carnival.

Snacking was especially important for those with diabetes, she said.

“Snacking is not a bad thing. It is actually beneficial to people with diabetes in maintaining a steady blood sugar level throughout the day, especially if actively participating in Carnival.”

Nuts, dried fruit, popcorn, whole wheat crackers, loose granola and unsweetened peanut punch were among her recommended portable options.

She also urged people to be aware of the signs of high and low blood sugar and to carry a glucose monitor, if needed.

Chong also said alcohol intake should be limited, as excess consumption could cause blood-sugar fluctuations.

“Alcohol has a lot of empty calories and may be counteractive for people trying to lose weight and keep their blood sugars under control.”

Sugary and energy drinks were also of concern. Chong said a single 500-ml soft drink might contain twice the recommended daily amount of sugar.

“Beverages with added sugars can spike your blood sugars very quickly and can also contribute to inflammation in the body.”

She said soft drinks should only be used in cases of very low blood sugar.

Instead, she recommended water, fruit-infused water, soda water with a splash of juice, or other low-sugar options.

The connection between food and mental wellbeing is important, she stressed.

The gut and brain were closely linked through millions of nerves, and; nourishing the body with the right foods can, significantly, influence mood, focus and overall mental health.

“Nutrition and what we eat affects out mental health, as what we eat provides fuel for how our brain functions.”

She added that foods such as green leafy vegetables, fatty fish, berries, tea, coffee and walnuts are beneficial for brain health, as their nutrients support memory, cognitive function and long-term brain health.

She proposed people include in their diets: fish at least twice a week, leafy vegetables most days, and foods like coffee and walnuts in moderation, while maintaining overall balance. Realistic diet goals are not about perfection, but consistency, Chong said.

“By focusing on simple habits, people can build a healthier relationship with food that lasts well beyond 2026.”