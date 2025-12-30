Augustine denies sale of No Man's Land to Trini developer

No Man's Land, Tobago. -

THE THA has not sold out No Man’s Land to any private developer.

This was the assurance by THA Chief Secretary and political leader of the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) Farley Augustine as he addressed a TPP public meeting on December 29 in the Signal Hill/Patience Hill electoral district.

Augustine told residents of Signal Hill, “Let me be pellucidly clear, this chief secretary, this government and this executive, has not given any lands to any private developer down at No Man's Land. So let them stop walk around and tell lie on this administration – nothing ain't go so.”

He said a private developer came to the THA and said he could help the vendors at the site to ensure they have appropriate facilities to sell their food. He promised to provide access to water, bathroom facilities and meet international health and safety standards.

“He offered to provide it to the people of Tobago for free, at no cost to the people of Tobago, at no cost to the government, and he wanted to know if he provides it if the THA will take over the maintenance of it.”

He said he told the Trinidadian businessman, before any arrangement is made he should talk to the vendors then provide the Assembly with a proposal.

“The gentleman has not even provided us with a proposal as yet for us to even make a decision – so how it reach to them spreading propaganda on the man name saying that, somehow, we sign away land and we’re putting off vendors. If we have to put off vendors from No Man’s Land, the first thing they would receive is a legal letter from the THA indicating such.

"I am sure no vendor, no proprietor in No Man’s Land received any notice from the THA that they must leave. So it is a total fabrication that we are putting out people to give one private person land in No Man’s Land.”

He compared the incident to the former PNM's government proposal for a Sandals resort in Tobago

“This THA’s land-use policy has always been about how we provide the average Tobagonians with access.”