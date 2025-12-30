Agostini Ltd's group controller tenders resignation

Trudy N Ramdath. -

A little over two and a half years after being appointed, Agostini Limited has announced the resignation of its Group Controller, Trudy N Ramdath, with effect from January 5.

News of the resignation came in a notice of material chance press release on December 30 from the TT Stock Exchange.

The release said the board of directors of Agostini Limited announced Ramdath's resignation in a notice published pursuant to Section 64(1)(b) of the Trinidad and Tobago Securities Act, 2021.

No reason was given for Ramdath's resignation, in the release, under the hand of Agostini Limited's company secretary Nadia James-Reyes Tineo dated December 29.

A story published on Thursday June 1, 2023 stated Ramdath had been appointed Agostini Limited's group controller with effect from May 29, 2023.

Prior to her position as group controller, Ramdath had been the chief financial officer (CFO) of a "well-established" local company for the past 17 years.

She is a member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and of the Chartered Governance Institute.

Agostini primarily operates in the pharmaceutical and health care, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and the energy services sector.

According to the company’s official website, Agostini Ltd has evolved into a regional powerhouse, operating across three pivotal sectors –

* Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

* Consumer Products

* Energy and Industrial Services.

Its reach currently extends across ten regional markets, with exports to over 20 additional countries, supported by more than 3,500 employees.

Its board of directors comprise Christian Mouttet, chairman; Francois Mouttet, executive director; Barry A Davis, chief executive officer; non-executive directors Reyaz W Ahamad, Wayne A I Frederick, Caroline Toni Sirju-Ramnarine, Nicholas Sinanan and Jorge Sequeira.

There are three non-executive independent directors namely: Lisa M Mackenzie, Joanna Banks and T Nicholas Gomez; with Nadia James-Reyes Tineo serving as company secretary.