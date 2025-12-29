Woman robbed during home invasion in Phillipine

- File photo

POLICE from the Southern Division are investigating a home invasion that happened over the weekend in the Phillipine community, where the Prime Minister's private residence is also located.

The latest victim is a 43-year-old woman from Sunkist Drive.

The police were told that around 6.15 pm on December 28, she was seated in her living room when two gunmen entered her home through an open metal door.

The intruders announced a robbery and then robbed her of a Samsung A36 cellphone valued $2,500, a PlayStation 5 and controller valued $8,500, a chain valued $100 and three watches valued $400.

They then left the house and escaped.

San Fernando police were notified, and PCs Gosine, Nando and Coker, and other officers responded and searched the surrounding area.

No one has been arrested.

One of the suspects was said to be wearing an orange coverall and a black fisherman's hat, while the other was dressed entirely in black, including a black hat.

The incident happened a month after a violent home invasion in the same community.

Last month's incident saw a family of seven from Whispering Winds tied, beaten and robbed by six armed men during a home invasion before dawn.

The home-owners, aged 53 and 47, along with their five children, including two minors, were attacked around 3 am by masked men who kicked down the front door while claiming to be police officers.

No arrests have been made.

PC Edwards is investigating the latest incident.