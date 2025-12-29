When incitement comes with a navy

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I read with great interest the report of a 32-year-old mother of two being placed on a three-year bond for social media posts deemed to be “inciting violence” against the Prime Minister. Clearly, we are living in dangerous times – where a phone, a ring light, and a TikTok account pose an existential threat to national security.

Let me be clear (before anyone reaches for the emergency powers regulations): this is not a defence of reckless speech. Words can inflame, provoke, and mislead. Courts have a duty to protect public order. All fair enough.

But since we are now very serious about incitement, perhaps we should be consistent.

Because from where I am standing, the most enthusiastic cheerleader for violence at the moment does not appear to be a woman posting videos from Chaguanas. It appears to be the US government.

Blowing boats out of the water without publicly produced evidence. Seizing oil tankers on the high seas. Openly floating the idea that Venezuelan land is somehow negotiable. These are not metaphors. These are not “likes” or “shares.” These are acts backed by warships, missiles, and economic strangulation.

So one has to ask: if calling for violence is criminal, what do we call actually doing it?

The contrast is almost poetic. A local citizen faces arrest, detention, and the threat of prison for words typed on a screen, while a global superpower escalates real-world conflict with no bond, no court date, and not even the inconvenience of presenting evidence.

Emergency powers regulations, we are told, exist to protect public safety. An admirable goal. But it is difficult to take that principle seriously when “public safety” seems to end at our shores, while genuine regional destabilisation is politely ignored because it arrives wearing a suit and flying a flag.

Perhaps the real lesson here is a simple one: incitement is only incitement when it comes from the powerless. When it comes from those with navies, sanctions, and airstrikes, it’s not incitement at all – it’s just called foreign policy.

SIMON WRIGHT

Chaguanas