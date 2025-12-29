TTFA says no plan to change programme in 2026: Building with coach Dwight Yorke

TT Football Association president Kieron Edwards. - Grevic Alvarado

President of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) Kieron Edwards said there are no plans to scrape the current football programme, despite TT falling short of their goal to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World, as the local body is satisfied with the direction of the TT men's senior football team.

TT finished third in their Concacaf World Cup qualifying group behind Curacao and Jamaica, and missed out on qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

Edwards, in an interview with TTFA media, said he was happy with the response from the TT public in 2025, including fans and sponsors.

"The most important thing was getting the fans involved in football...seeing the stadium packed supporting the team. Knowing the team would have done their very best to qualify."

Despite not achieving their goal of qualifying under coach Dwight Yorke, Edwards said he is seeing progress.

"What's next? Are we going to scrap the programme that was done in the past? No, we are not going to scrap the programme, we continue to build on the programme. We are in discussions with coach Dwight Yorke and his staff currently in terms of next steps."

Yorke has been charge of the team since November 2024. It is uncertain how long he would continue as coach with just a few months left in his contract.

The TTFA president confirmed that the national team will compete against three higher ranked teams in the March Fifa window.

"...we would have been granted the opportunity to take part in the Fifa series. It's a series that's done in the match window for countries to come together. Countries that would normally not be able to play against each other outside of qualifying for a World Cup."

TT will play against home team Uzbekistan, Gabon and Iceland in the Fifa series.

"That tournament will be a next step for TT," Edwards said. "It helps us in terms of our push for the next four years in terms of moving up the rankings. All the countries that are taking part in that tournament will be above the ranking of TT."

Edwards is optimistic ahead of 2026 with a new crop of players.

"We look forward to the next step with this group and the group with coach Yorke and what we do. The future for TT senior football is bright and we will look forward to 2026 and the continued progression with the amount of young players we have there. We know that (Kevin) Molino would have retired being our talisman for some years. We wish him all the best in his ventures after football."