TPP denies intent to fire Cepep, URP workers

TPP leader Farley Augustine. - Photo courtesy TPP

THE Tobago People’s Party (TPP) has denied claims by PNM candidate Kwesi Des Vignes that it intends to fire Cepep and URP workers.

At a recent PNM political meeting ahead of the January 12 THA elections, Des Vignes chastised central government for scrapping Cepep and URP since coming into office on April 28.

The government has said the programmes would be restructured to root out corruption and wastage.

Des Vignes said, "This wicked UNC government sent home all of the Cepep workers, all of the URP workers, all of the reafforestation workers. Over 10,000 workers sent home."

He said the national policy of the UNC is that URP and Cepep are now defunct.

"The THA has to shut down URP and Cepep," Des Vignes said, adding that no money was allocated by Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo in the national budget for the programmes.

In a media release on December 28, the TPP described the claims as false and reckless, noting it has received "all releases from the Ministry of Finance to pay Cepep and URP workers for the fiscal year 2026."

It said, "This is blatant fake news, spread out of political desperation as the PNM faces rejection by Tobagonians."

The TPP said its record with regard to the programmes was undeniable.

"TPP raised salaries for Cepep, URP & LEP workers, providing real financial relief and dignity to thousands of families; TPP enhanced conditions with fair benefits like paid sick leave and vacation, rights denied for decades under PNM rule."

It said these were proven achievements under the TPP and not empty promises.

"The PNM kept workers underpaid and insecure to maintain political control and now hypocritically accuses the TPP of plotting to fire workers after we have raised their salaries and protected them.

"The TPP gains nothing from fewer jobs, only the PNM benefits from carrot-and-stick politics, a strategy they have used for decades. TPP has always protected workers and will continue to do so."